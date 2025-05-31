The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has vowed to continue to exact revenge from the devil over the death of his first wife, late Abiodun Kumuyi.

The revered holiness preacher made this known while recounting the circumstances surrounding Abiodun's death, blaming his absence from home for her passing.

Kumuyi married his first wife on September 13, 1980, but the latter died on April 11, 2009, at the age of 57, after a brief illness.

Their union, which spanned approximately 28 years, was blessed with two children: Jeremiah and John.

The cleric later remarried in London on October 13, 2010.

Speaking during the Global Workers’ Conference at the Deeper Life International Conference Centre, Kumuyi decried Abiodun's death, insisting that the devil took advantage of his absence while he was ministering at the church’s retreat on the fateful day.

“I was preaching here on Saturday, 11th April 2009, and the devil worked on my absence. My wife was at home because she had a challenge. I was driving out, the devil came, but I did not remember to close the spiritual door that nobody will sneak into that place (his house) and when I finished the Faith Clinic that morning, I received a message that my beloveth wife was gone," he narrated.

“I ran to IBTC (home); I saw it had happened and I met some people there; they were praying and the Lord assured me that I should let it go, let that go, don’t bother about it."

Kumuyi seeking revenge against devil

The respected cleric said he has refused to let the tragedy dampen his spirit and has instead turned the pain into spiritual passion to intensify his global evangelical mission.

Describing the next move of his ministry as a “revenge” against the devil, Kumuyi noted that his wife's passing marked the end of a painful chapter in his life.

He added that the devil stood no chance of repeating such a tragedy in his household or ministry again.

“I let it (his wife’s death) go, but from that day, I said ‘that one happened, this other one will no more happen.’

“Since that time, for me to revenge on the devil, I have gone to many places since she left, I have covered most of the local governments in Nigeria, I have gone to almost all the nations of Africa, I have gone to all the continents of the world, blind eyes have opened, deaf ears have opened, the lame had risen up and walk and now I am getting to another level, the dead has now been raised and so I have come to tell you, those that have gone have gone, water under the bridge that has gone is gone, all that has gone has gone, now in your family you will be in charge.