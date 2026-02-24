What Caused the Fire at Lagos Airport? Inside the Murtala Muhammed Terminal 1 Blaze

What caused the fire at Lagos Airport? A look at the Terminal 1 blaze, flight diversions, rescue efforts, and ongoing investigations.

On Monday afternoon, what should have been another routine day at the old international terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport turned into hours of smoke, sirens, confusion, and suspended flights.

The fire, which broke out around 3:00 p.m. at Terminal 1, disrupted flight schedules, diverted international aircraft, stranded passengers, and prompted an emergency response involving multiple agencies that lasted for hours. Thick smoke billowed from the ageing structure well into the evening. And for a while, Lagos’ busiest aviation hub held its breath. So what caused the fire? And how did it escalate to the point where aircraft couldn’t land or take off?

Where the Fire Started, And How It Spread

Initial reports from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) indicate a technical issue. According to the agency, the blaze began in a server room on the first floor of the five-storey Terminal 1 building. Server rooms house critical IT infrastructure, power systems, communication equipment, and network hardware. These are high-energy environments. When something goes wrong in a space like that, it can escalate quickly.

FAAN’s preliminary findings indicated that the fire spread upward, eventually reaching sections of the roof. Earlier briefings had suggested it may have started on the ground floor, but later updates refined that account to the server room. Investigations are still ongoing to determine the precise cause, whether an electrical malfunction, overheated equipment, or another technical fault. By 7:00 pm, firefighters were still battling the blaze.

Trapped Staff, Hospitalisations, and Flight Disruptions

At least six people were hospitalised following the incident. Five ambulances were seen evacuating injured airport users to the airport hospital. Thankfully, no fatalities were recorded, a detail FAAN repeatedly confirmed. Perhaps the most alarming moment came when about 12 staff members were reportedly trapped inside the control tower as the fire intensified. They were eventually rescued using a construction crane.

Because control tower operations were affected, aircraft movements had to be stopped. Planes could neither land nor take off. Three major international flights were diverted: British Airways was redirected to Abuja.

Lufthansa diverted to Malabo.

Emirates also diverted to Malabo in Equatorial Guinea.

Emergency Response: What Authorities Did

The Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, confirmed that the airport’s Emergency Operations Centre was activated immediately. Standard emergency protocols were triggered. Agencies coordinated evacuation efforts. Police units and rescue helicopters supported operations. Later that night, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo , made an emergency visit to the airport around midnight. He commended FAAN personnel and first responders for their swift actions and ordered the FAAN Fire Department and the Lagos State Fire Service to maintain an overnight vigil to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

The Bigger Context: An Ageing Terminal Under Renovation

Terminal 1 is part of the airport’s older infrastructure and had already been earmarked for full rehabilitation after the Federal Executive Council approved N712 billion for airport upgrades. Many operations had already shifted to Terminal 2 ahead of planned remodelling. Still, Terminal 1 remains part of Nigeria’s busiest international gateway.

How Airlines Responded

Air Peace announced the temporary closure of the Lagos airfield following the outbreak at the old international terminal. The airline acknowledged delays across its network and assured passengers that safety remained its top priority. Inbound and outbound flights experienced disruptions due to safety clearance and the restoration of normal operations.

