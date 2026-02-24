Advertisement

Closer Is Better: Closeup’s Be My Val Campus Tour Heads to UNIJOS Following Exciting Editions in Rivers and Awka

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 16:27 - 24 February 2026
#FeaturedPost
Advertisement

Valentine’s season remains one of the most culturally significant moments for young people around the world — a time when expressions of love, connection, and confidence take centre stage.

Across Nigerian campuses this year, that energy found vibrant new expression as Closeup Nigeria brought its Be My Val Campus Party experience to students, transforming lecture grounds into bold celebrations of connection and confidence.

Advertisement

Following electrifying editions in Lagos and Delta, the party moved to Rivers and Anambra States, where couples at the University of Port Harcourt and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, gathered on February 21 for unforgettable nights of music, laughter, and intimate moments. What unfolded in both cities was more than a party; it was a full-scale celebration of young love in all its colour and confidence.

Advertisement

Rooted in Closeup’s long-standing belief that Closer is Better, the Rivers and Awka editions created spaces where couples could show up fully and celebrate each other without hesitation. From interactive games and playful couple challenges to energetic music sets, curated dining experiences, photo moments, and spontaneous declarations of affection, the Be My Val Campus Party delivered connection as much as it delivered entertainment.

Both Uniport and Unizik were transformed into immersive love-festival hubs as students arrived dressed for the occasion, and soft, memorable moments unfolded. The turnout and electric energy reflected Closeup’s bold message of confidence, self-expression, and authentic connection.

The party now heads to the University of Jos, where anticipation is already building.

Advertisement

As the Be My Val Campus Party continues its nationwide tour, Closeup remains dedicated to creating experiences that make love feel real, expressive, and unapologetically bold — one campus at a time.

If you attend UNIJOS, this is your moment. Follow @closeupnigeria, tag your Valentine, and share why you and your partner deserve to be part of the next Be My Val Campus Party.

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Closer Is Better: Closeup’s Be My Val Campus Tour Heads to UNIJOS Following Exciting Editions in Rivers and Awka
News
24.02.2026
Closer Is Better: Closeup’s Be My Val Campus Tour Heads to UNIJOS Following Exciting Editions in Rivers and Awka
Want to Hide Google AI Overviews? Here’s How to Do It
Technology
24.02.2026
Want to Hide Google AI Overviews? Here’s How to Do It
What Happens When a Dancehall Lyricist Leans Into Love? Ask Masicka
Music
24.02.2026
What Happens When a Dancehall Lyricist Leans Into Love? Ask Masicka
2025 Business Performance: Nigerian Breweries Celebrates and Rewards Trade Partners
News
24.02.2026
2025 Business Performance: Nigerian Breweries Celebrates and Rewards Trade Partners
Fido Issues Public Apology as He Seeks Fresh Start
Music
24.02.2026
Fido Issues Public Apology as He Seeks Fresh Start
What Gets You Expelled from a Nigerian University? A Quick Guide
Lifestyle
24.02.2026
What Gets You Expelled from a Nigerian University? A Quick Guide