Closer Is Better: Closeup’s Be My Val Campus Tour Heads to UNIJOS Following Exciting Editions in Rivers and Awka
Valentine’s season remains one of the most culturally significant moments for young people around the world — a time when expressions of love, connection, and confidence take centre stage.
Across Nigerian campuses this year, that energy found vibrant new expression as Closeup Nigeria brought its Be My Val Campus Party experience to students, transforming lecture grounds into bold celebrations of connection and confidence.
Following electrifying editions in Lagos and Delta, the party moved to Rivers and Anambra States, where couples at the University of Port Harcourt and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, gathered on February 21 for unforgettable nights of music, laughter, and intimate moments. What unfolded in both cities was more than a party; it was a full-scale celebration of young love in all its colour and confidence.
Rooted in Closeup’s long-standing belief that Closer is Better, the Rivers and Awka editions created spaces where couples could show up fully and celebrate each other without hesitation. From interactive games and playful couple challenges to energetic music sets, curated dining experiences, photo moments, and spontaneous declarations of affection, the Be My Val Campus Party delivered connection as much as it delivered entertainment.
Both Uniport and Unizik were transformed into immersive love-festival hubs as students arrived dressed for the occasion, and soft, memorable moments unfolded. The turnout and electric energy reflected Closeup’s bold message of confidence, self-expression, and authentic connection.
The party now heads to the University of Jos, where anticipation is already building.
As the Be My Val Campus Party continues its nationwide tour, Closeup remains dedicated to creating experiences that make love feel real, expressive, and unapologetically bold — one campus at a time.
If you attend UNIJOS, this is your moment. Follow @closeupnigeria, tag your Valentine, and share why you and your partner deserve to be part of the next Be My Val Campus Party.
