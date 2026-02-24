Want to Hide Google AI Overviews? Here’s How to Do It

Learn how to hide Google AI Overviews from your search results, why they appear, and the simple steps you can take to take back control of your Google Search experience.

Google Search no longer looks the way it used to. If you’ve searched for something recently, you may have noticed a large AI-generated summary sitting at the top of your results page. That feature is called AI Overviews, and it’s now deeply integrated into Google Search.

But not everyone is pleased. While Google has expanded AI Overviews across search results, users who prefer traditional blue links still have a few workarounds.

So what exactly is going on? Why are people trying to hide Google AI Overviews? And can you actually turn them off?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What Are Google AI Overviews?

AI Overviews are AI-generated summaries that appear at the top of certain Google Search results. Instead of immediately showing a list of websites, Google now often provides a short answer compiled from multiple sources.

This feature is powered by Google’s AI technology and is designed to:

Summarise complex topics quickly

Provide instant answers

Reduce the need to click through multiple websites

Keep users inside Google Search

For example, if you search “How to lower blood pressure naturally”, you may now see an AI summary listing methods, tips and explanations before you even scroll down to traditional links. Google positions AI Overviews as a convenience feature. However, not all users find them helpful.

Why Some Users Want to Hide Google AI Overviews

While AI Overviews can be useful for quick answers, many users prefer classic search results for several reasons:

1. They Want Direct Sources

AI summaries pull information from multiple websites, but users may prefer to read the original source material themselves.

2. Accuracy Concerns

AI-generated answers are not always flawless. Some summaries have previously included outdated or misleading information.

3. Cluttered Search Results

Some users feel that AI Overviews dominate the page and push traditional search results further down.

4. Reduced Website Visibility

Publishers and content creators are concerned that AI summaries reduce clicks to their websites, affecting traffic and revenue.

Because of these concerns, many people have started searching for “how to turn off Google AI Overviews” or “how to remove AI from Google Search”.

Can You Turn Off Google AI Overviews?

Google does not currently offer a permanent setting to disable AI Overviews. There is no simple toggle in your Google account that switches them off entirely.

However, there are temporary workarounds that can reduce or bypass AI Overviews in certain cases.

How to Hide Google AI Overviews (Workarounds That Work)

1. Add “-ai” to Your Search Query

One of the simplest tricks involves typing “-ai” at the end of your search query.

For example: climate change causes -ai

This can sometimes prevent AI Overviews from appearing, especially on desktop searches. It’s not guaranteed every time, but it can alter how results are displayed.

2. Use the “Web” Tab in Google Search

Another option is clicking the “Web” tab at the top of search results. This filters out additional features and shows more traditional blue links.

On mobile devices, this method can sometimes provide a cleaner search experience without the AI summary dominating the screen.

3. Try Alternative Search Engines

Some users are experimenting with search engines like:

DuckDuckGo

Brave Search

These platforms offer different AI integrations or allow more control over how results are displayed.

For users who strongly prefer traditional search experiences, switching search engines may feel more comfortable.

Why Google Introduced AI Overviews

Google’s move towards AI-generated search results is part of a broader shift in the search industry.

Search engines are increasingly focused on:

Faster answers

Conversational responses

AI-powered summaries

Reduced friction between query and result

Google competes with tools like ChatGPT and other AI platforms that deliver instant, summarised information. AI Overviews are Google’s response to that trend.

The aim is to make Google Search feel smarter and more interactive. However, this evolution changes how people interact with information online.

What This Means for the Future of Search

The debate around Google AI Overviews highlights a bigger question: what should search look like?

Some users want speed and simplicity. Others want depth, source transparency and control.

Right now, AI Overviews are expanding rather than shrinking. Google continues refining them, improving accuracy and broadening their coverage.

For users who prefer traditional search results, workarounds may remain necessary until Google introduces a formal setting, if it ever does.

In Overview

If you’ve been wondering how to hide Google AI Overviews, the short answer is this:

You cannot permanently turn them off, but you can reduce their visibility with certain tricks like adding “-ai” to your search or using the “Web” tab.

AI Overviews are now a core part of Google Search. They represent a significant shift in how information is delivered online.

Some people appreciate the convenience. Others prefer scrolling through traditional links and forming their own conclusions.

As Google continues evolving its AI search features, the balance between automation and control will remain a central conversation in the digital world.