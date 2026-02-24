2025 Business Performance: Nigerian Breweries Celebrates and Rewards Trade Partners

#FeaturedPost

L-R: Supply Chain Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Federico Agressi; Director, Cobil Logistique Integree Limited, Obiora Iloanusi; Managing Director, Cobil Logistique Integree Limited, Okwuoma Iloanusi(National Champion-Transport Partner); Managing Director, NB Plc, Thibaut Boidin; Managing Director, MacDen Communications Limited, Dennis Okorie(National Revenue Champion); Wife of MD, MacDen Communications Limited, Adaobi Okorie, and Sales Director, NB Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, during the 2025 Distributors award with the theme “Unlocking Growth Together” and held in Lagos

Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, celebrated its outstanding trade partners at the 2025 Distributor Awards held recently at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Themed “Unlocking Growth Together- aligned, focused and faster” the ceremony brought together distributors, transportation partners, senior management, and key stakeholders to recognise exceptional contributions to the company’s strong business performance in 2025.

The awards honoured top-performing distributors and logistics partners across multiple categories, including revenue growth, market execution, distribution efficiency, and overall operational excellence. MacDen Communications Limited emerged as the National Revenue Champion, while Ensik Global Ventures and Anaebo Global Services Limited were recognised as first and second runners-up, respectively. Cobil Logistique was honoured as Best Transporter, with AOP Logistics Ltd named 1st Runner-Up and A.G. Leventis (Nigeria) PLC recognised as 2nd Runner-Up in the Transporters category, alongside several other partners who received awards across various performance categories.

Delivering the keynote address, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Thibaut Boidin, emphasised that the awards reflect the company’s conviction that sustainable success is built on strong partnerships across the value chain.

“As one team and one family, we recognise that growth is never achieved in isolation. It is unlocked through trust, collaboration, and a shared commitment to excellence. Tonight, we celebrate the distributors and transportation partners who have navigated challenges with us and delivered exceptional results. We are proud of what we have accomplished together and excited about the journey ahead.”

Boidin noted that the company’s performance in 2025 was made possible by the dedication, resilience, and execution excellence of its trade partners, whose contributions remain critical to maintaining market leadership and driving innovation across regions. In his welcome remarks, Sales Director, Emmanuel Oriakhi, commended distributors and transporters for their agility and commitment in navigating a dynamic operating environment.

“Unlocking Growth Together is more than a theme - it reflects how we operate: aligned in purpose, focused on execution, and moving faster to capture opportunities. Despite economic pressures and shifting consumer dynamics, our partners ensured product availability, strong brand visibility, and disciplined execution across markets. We celebrate your resilience, your passion, and the trust that binds us as we continue unlocking growth together.”

Speaking after receiving the top award, Dennis Okorie, Managing Director of MacDen Communications Limited, expressed appreciation to Nigerian Breweries Plc for recognising the vital role of its trade partners. “This recognition is both a validation of our efforts and a motivation to aim even higher. It reinforces our commitment to deepening collaboration and delivering even stronger results in the coming year.”

