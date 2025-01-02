Pastor Kumuyi unveils prophetic declarations for 2025

Pastor Williams Kumuyi, General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has declared 2025 a year of divine breakthroughs and unprecedented blessings for believers.

Speaking during the ministry's crossover service, the renowned clergyman inspired hope with his prophetic declarations.

Kumuyi assured his congregation that the enemy would not dictate the lives of God’s people in the coming year.

“The enemy will not determine your life in the new year. You have the final say,” he proclaimed, emphasising the power believers hold through their faith.

He urged his audience to embrace the power of Jesus’ name, stating it would unlock opportunities in 2025.

“Whenever you come before a closed-door this new year, you mention the name of Jesus; you mention your name. The connection between that name (Jesus) and your name will bring an explosion of power,” Kumuyi affirmed.

The pastor also declared that 2025 would be a “fully loaded” year, filled with sufficiency and blessings for individuals in their lives, ministries, and professions.

“Welcome the new year. What’s your name? Your new year has come, 2025. I give you a prosperous 2025, a fully loaded 2025,” Kumuyi added enthusiastically.