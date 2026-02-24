What Happens When a Dancehall Lyricist Leans Into Love? Ask Masicka

Masicka opens up to Pulse about the vulnerability behind his latest EP and how the energy of Lagos is confirming his new global musical direction.

Jamaican dancehall artist Masicka is in Lagos at a moment when his music is both settled and in motion. Fresh off the release of his EP 'Her Name Is Love' and in the city to shoot the video for the remix of his song “Rich Sex” with Ruger and Oxlade, the artist is navigating a period of creative expansion, one that is taking him deeper into finer melodies, emotion, and African influence than ever before.

Known for his lyrical depth and creative storytelling, Masicka has long been respected within dancehall circles. His 2023 album 'Generation of Kings', released under Def Jam, became the most-streamed album in Apple Music Jamaica history and cemented his position as one of the genre’s most consistent voices. Now, with a new EP, growing collaborations with African artists, and a recent MOBO nomination in the Caribbean category, his sound is travelling further.

Who Is Masicka?

Javaun Nicholas Fearon is a Jamaican dancehall artist whose career has been built on anecdotes around his experience as a Jamaican. Long respected within the dancehall space, he has moved from being a genre insider’s favourite to an artist with global reach, without abandoning his roots.

His 2023 album 'Generation of Kings’ marked a turning point for him. While rooted in traditional dancehall rhythms, the project revealed a growing interest in collaboration and cross-genre exploration. That was most evident in his song with Nigerian singer Fave, where Masicka fully immersed himself in Afrobeats, allowing the song to dictate the sound rather than adhering to genre boundaries.

That same energy translated into his latest EP, 'Her Name Is Love', a project that inclines heavily towards emotion and romance. Slower, softer, and vulnerable, the EP shows a different side of Masicka, a side that prioritises feeling over machismo. Even “Rich Sex”, the dancehall record he’s currently remixing with Ruger and Oxlade, shows that balance.

Now, with African collaborations, a growing audience across the continent, and international recognition like his MOBO nomination, Masicka stands at an intersection. He is still very much a dancehall artist, but one increasingly willing to evolve.

Read our interview below:

At what point did you realise the music you wanted to make was changing?

"It wasn't really a sudden switch; it was gradual. As life started happening in new ways, the music naturally followed. Growth brings new perspectives, and I didn’t want to ignore that. I still respect where I came from, but I also wanted my sound to reflect where I am mentally and emotionally now."

Does 'Her Name Is Love' reflect where you are personally, or where you want to be creatively?

"It reflects both. Personally, I’m more open, more reflective, and more aware of how emotions shape us. Creatively, it’s me allowing myself to explore a wider range of feelings and melody. The EP is honest, not forced, and that’s what I want people to feel and receive when listening to my music."

This shift toward the "emotional and romantic" might seem like a pivot for a genre rooted in bravado, but for Masicka, it’s a reclamation. He tells me that comfort in this new space came from a simple realisation that vulnerability isn't a weakness; it’s a source of strength. He sees this project as an expansion of Dancehall’s DNA, proving that pain, joy, and romance have always lived under the same roof as the toughness the world expects.

Africa shows up in your music now, not only as collaborations, but as an influence. At what point did that shift from admiration to inspiration?

Masicka in Lagos for the video shoot of his song "Rich Sex" ft Ruger & Oxlade

"I’ve been connecting with Africa in my sound on my last album 'Generation of Kings'... but the more I listened and connected with African artists, the more I felt the parallels, rhythms, storytelling, spirituality, even the struggles. It stopped being something I admired from afar and became something I felt connected to."

How do you avoid turning cultural exchange into aesthetic borrowing?

"By approaching it with respect and intention. I don’t try to imitate; I collaborate, listen, and learn. It’s about shared energy and mutual respect, not taking pieces without understanding the culture behind them."

Recently on the ground in Lagos, Masicka seems to be finding a mirror in the city’s pace. He describes the energy of Nigeria's commercial capital as "intense and fearless", a place where people push boundaries without severing their roots.

It’s a balance he’s trying to strike for himself. More importantly, his time here has revealed a deeper truth about the African audience: they don’t just dance to music; they listen.

What’s something about African audiences you only fully understood after performing or collaborating here?

"What really hit me is how deeply African audiences listen. They don’t just respond to the beat; they respond to intent, emotion, and honesty. Once they feel you’re being real, they embrace you fully. That level of connection goes beyond trends or language."

While some might see his song with Fave as a sacrifice of his Dancehall identity, Masicka views it as a service to the song. He recalls the process with the Nigerian singer as "instinctive" and "pure," marked by a confidence that shaped the record naturally.

You’re working on the remix of “Rich Sex” with Ruger and Oxlade. How are you blending Afrobeats into a song that already has such a clear dancehall identity?

"The key is not to dilute what already works. ‘Rich Sex' has a strong dancehall core, so the Afrobeats influence comes more through melody, phrasing, and texture rather than changing the soul of the song. It’s about layering cultures, not replacing one with the other."

What does global success actually mean to you at this stage of your career?

"Global success now means longevity and impact. It’s about creating music that travels, but also lasts... Numbers matter, but meaning matters more."

Do you feel more responsibility or more freedom now that your music is being received across Africa and the Caribbean at the same time?

“Honestly, it’s both. There’s a responsibility to represent my culture properly, but there’s also freedom in knowing the music speaks for itself. I don’t feel boxed in; I feel trusted by the audience to just be me.”

When African listeners hear your music today, what do you hope they understand about you?

"I hope they understand that I’m an artist who values substance. My music comes from lived experience, discipline, and purpose, not just ambition. The charts show reach, but the music tells my story, my growth, and my respect for where this culture is going."

Ultimately, Masicka’s journey to Lagos and his transition into softer, Afrobeats-adjacent sounds isn't a search for a new fan base. He is an artist who has realised that while the charts might record your reach, only the stories you tell will record your legacy.

