Pastor Kumuyi gets presidential invite for Donald Trump’s inauguration

Pastor William Kumuyi, General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM), has been invited to attend Donald Trump’s second inauguration as President of the United States on Monday, January 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Kumuyi, a globally revered clergy, will join other leaders to witness the historic event.

“President Trump’s stand for the gospel is not without recognition, not just by American Christians, but all Christians globally,” Kumuyi remarked, reflecting on Trump’s advocacy for Christian values during his presidency.

Highlighting Trump’s initiatives, Kumuyi noted, “During his first term, President Trump hosted the first-ever meeting of foreign ministers focused solely on international religious freedom. He promised to support Christian values and priorities.”

Kumuyi to meet US Congress members

In addition to attending the inauguration, Kumuyi will meet with US Congress members, American church leaders, and media representatives.

“This moment in history reminds us that faith transcends borders and unites believers worldwide,” he said.

“The global church stands together in prayer and purpose, advocating for faith-based dialogue to shape policies that uphold religious liberty.”

Accompanied by his wife, Esther, Kumuyi emphasised the need for Christians to adapt their approach to spreading the gospel.

“We cannot continue to do things in the same way and expect better results. We need to interact with gatekeepers to further spread the gospel,” he urged during a global address earlier this year.