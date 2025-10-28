Born in Aguluzigbo, Anaocha LGA of Anambra State, Chief Victor Umeh has risen from estate surveyor and valuer to National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and now serves as Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District under the Labour Party (LP).

Who Is Victor Umeh

Victor Umeh is a Nigerian politician and estate surveyor-turned-legislator currently serving as the senator for Anambra Central Senatorial District on the platform of the Labour Party.



He is known for his scholarship programmes, constituency projects and has a record of legal battles over his mandate.

His Profile Summary

ADVERTISEMENT

Full Name Victor Chukwunonyelu Umeh OFR Date of Birth / Age 19 July 1962 (age ~63 as at 2025) State of Origin Anambra State Local Government Area Anaocha LGA (Aguluzigbo) Tribe/Ethnicity Igbo Religion Christian (Catholic) Marital Status Married to Lady Prisca Chinenye Umeh Political Party Labour Party (LP) (formerly APGA) Current Position Senator, Anambra Central Senatorial District Years Active in Politics 2000s to present (APGA national chairman 2004-2015)

Victor Umeh’s Early Life and Education

Victor Umeh was born on 19 July 1962 in Ifite village, Aguluzigbo, in the Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, to Late Sir Innocent Ofojekwu Umeh (KSM) and Lady Elizabeth Umeh (LSM). He began his primary education at St. Bridget’s Primary School, Aguluzigbo, then proceeded to Bubendorff Memorial Grammar School, Adazi-Nnukwu, graduating top of his class in 1980 with Division One. In the same year, he gained admission to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), where he read Estate Management, graduating in June 1984 with a B.Sc. (Hons) in Estate Management. After NYSC in 1985, he worked as a lecturer (Graduate Assistant) at the University of Science & Technology, Port Harcourt. His professional qualifications include Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors & Valuers, Associate member of the Rating & Valuation Association of Great Britain, and Senior Certified Valuer of the International Real Estate Institute, USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

His Career Before Politics

Before fully venturing into active politics, Umeh built a career as an estate surveyor and valuer. He became the Principal Consultant of V.C. Umeh & Co., a firm of estate surveyors and valuers. From 2001-2003, he served as Director at the Federal Government-owned Nigerian Film Corporation, Jos.



His professional grounding gave him a profile as someone adept with land matters, valuation and infrastructure themes.

Victor Umeh’s Political Career

His Entry into Politics

ADVERTISEMENT

Umeh’s major entry into politics was via the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He became National Chairman of APGA in December 2004 and held that role (amid internal disputes) until about June 2015. Under his leadership, APGA strengthened its presence in the South East region .

His Major Political Roles

As APGA national chairman, Umeh played a key role in building the party and its electoral performance in Anambra and other states.



In 2018, he contested the senatorial seat for Anambra Central in a rerun and won.



In the 2023 senatorial election held on 25 February 2023, he contested on the Labour Party ticket and defeated incumbent Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP) and others, polling 103,608 votes.



His ticket as an LP candidate was upheld by the Court of Appeal in Awka in February 2023, quashing a suit by Ekwunife .



In June 2023, he was inaugurated into the 10th Senate and has since held significant committee roles : Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora & NGOs and Vice Chairman of Housing & Urban Development, among others.

His Achievements and Impact

ADVERTISEMENT

Umeh has been active in representing his constituency and national interests: Senator Victor Umeh was appointed Chancellor of Tansian University, Umunya, in Anambra State in July 2023, recognising his advocacy for education and community development.



He awarded scholarships to indigent but brilliant students from Anambra Central. For example, in 2024, he awarded N37 million to 223 students from 58 communities.



He distributed 129,000 kg (124 metric tonnes) of rice in January 2024 to cushion constituents from economic recession .



He intervened in the severe erosion menace at the Oba erosion site near the Onitsha–Owerri motorway, calling for federal emergency action.



He has sponsored bills—among them a Bill to establish a Federal College of Skills Acquisition & Technical Studies at Agulu, Anambra State.

His performance has earned recognition: in December 2024, he received an Award of Excellence from the Senate Press Corps for “Responsive Representation” .

Victor Umeh’s Personal Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Umeh is married to Lady Prisca Chinenye Umeh, a graduate of English Language (Education) from Enugu State University of Science & Technology (ESUT). The couple are blessed with children. He holds chieftaincy titles, including Ohamadike Ndigbo and Ọnụ N’Ekwulu Ndigbo (the spokesman of Igbo people). Publicly, he is regarded as a grassroots politician who returns to his constituency routinely to meet constituents and is accessible.

Victor Umeh’s Net Worth and Assets

There is no definitive public figure for Victor Umeh’s net worth. However, a significant financial disclosure emerged in January 2024 when a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered him to pay N135,722,303.40 to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) over an unpaid Skye Bank loan facility from January 2008. He was also ordered to forfeit 5,000,000 units of Skye Bank shares to AMCON. Given this debt liability of N136 million plus interest, one cannot credibly claim a “billions-naira net worth” without further verified asset declarations. As such, the net worth remains speculative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent News and Updates

In January 2025, Umeh told independent media that his constituents were satisfied with his representation, citing scholarship and project work across the seven LGAs of Anambra Central. ( Independent Newspaper Nigeria )

I am known as someone who does not play with constituency funds.

In July 2025, a court order reaffirmed his obligation to AMCON for the N136 m debt.



He continues to distribute empowerment materials: in July 2024, he distributed fertiliser bags to indigenous farmers across Anambra Central, empowering over 500 participants in an agricultural training & empowerment programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary