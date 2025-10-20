Born in Aliero LGA of Kebbi State, Adamu Aliero has journeyed from customs service to business, then to the governorship of Kebbi (1999-2007) and FCT Minister (2008-2010), and now serves as Senator for Kebbi Central.
Who Is Adamu Aliero
Senator Adamu Aliero is a Nigerian politician currently representing the Kebbi Central senatorial district.
He is known for his long-standing political career, having served as the former Governor of Kebbi State, ex-Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and a multi-term senator.
His Profile Summary
Field
Details
Full Name
Muhammad Adamu Aliero
Date of Birth / Age
1 January 1957 (Age ~68)
State of Origin
Kebbi State, Nigeria
Local Government Area
Aliero LGA
Tribe / Ethnicity
Hausa‐Fulani (Northern Nigeria) [common inference]
Religion
Islam [common for the region]
Marital Status
Married (multiple wives: Maimuna, Zainab, Aaliyah)
Political Party
Most recently defector to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2025
Current Position
Senator for Kebbi Central Senatorial District
Years Active
Politics: Since the late 1990s (1999 as Governor)
Net Worth (Estimated)
~$200 million (~₦160 billion), according to some unverified sources
His Early Life and Education
Adamu Aliero was born on 1 January 1957 in the town of Aliero, Aliero LGA, Kebbi State (then Northern Region). He began his education at an Islamic elementary school before attending Aliero Town Planning School in 1965.
He then proceeded to Government Secondary School, Koko, graduating in 1976. He gained admission to the School of Basic Studies at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria for the IJMB certificate programme and then studied political science at ABU, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1980.
Adamu Aliero's Career Before Politics
After university, Aliero entered public service: in 1981, he took a post as administrative officer at the College of Education in Sokoto and joined the Nigeria Customs & Excise Service.
In 1997, he resigned from the service and ventured into private business, particularly in export and import trade.
His background in administration and commerce provided a springboard into politics and public life.
Adamu Aliero's Political Career
His Entry into Politics
Aliero’s political career formally began in 1998 when he contested for the Senate on the platform of the now-defunct UNCP (United Nigeria Congress Party), but the election result was annulled after the Abacha transition.
In 1999, he successfully ran for the governorship of Kebbi State under the All Peoples Party (APP) and was sworn in on 29 May 1999.
His Major Political Roles
Governor of Kebbi State (1999-2007): He served two terms (1999–2003, 2003–2007) and remains one of the longer-serving governors of the state.
Senator for Kebbi Central: First term in 2007, after which he was appointed Minister of the FCT; he returned to the Senate representing Kebbi Central from 2015 onwards.
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT): Appointed December 2008 by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, held office until March 2010 when Acting President Goodluck Jonathan dissolved his cabinet.
His Achievements and Impact
During his tenure as governor and senator, Aliero sponsored many initiatives; for example, as senator, he pledged ₦100 million worth of items (grinding machines, sewing machines, pumping machines, and motorcycles) to his constituency in 2017.
In May 2025 he and other former governors donated ₦40–45 million to ABU Zaria’s School of Basic Studies to upgrade infrastructure, underscoring his continued influence in education.
His defection to APC in 2025 was also politically significant: it solidified the ruling party’s majority in the Senate and reshaped Kebbi’s political alignment.
However, a 2022 report by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) raises concerns about how constituency projects were managed across Kebbi, Jigawa and Taraba, including allegations of contracts being cornered.
Adamu Aliero's Personal Life
Senator Aliero is married, with multiple wives (Maimuna, Zainab and Aaliyah), and has eleven children.
He is known in his Kebbi Central constituency and beyond for maintaining ties with his hometown, Aliero, and for his philanthropic gestures. He is a devout Muslim.
Adamu Aliero's Net Worth and Assets
While official sources do not provide a verified net worth, estimates suggest Senator Aliero’s wealth is sizeable. One publication estimates his net worth around US$200 million (~₦160 billion), placing him among the richest politicians in Kebbi State.
Reported business interests include real estate, agriculture and trading. He has declared assets including multiple properties and vehicles, but no detailed public asset-register breakdown.
Summary
Senator Adamu Aliero has spent over two decades climbing Nigeria’s political ladder, from governor to minister to long-serving senator.
He represents a generation of northern politicians who built influence through state leadership and national roles.
In Kebbi Central, he is best known for his longevity, network of influence and ability to navigate party switches.
As he positions himself now within the APC ahead of 2027, Aliero remains a key figure to watch in Kebbi and national politics.