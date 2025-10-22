Born in Wamakko, Sokoto State, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko rose from teaching and local government service to become a two-term Governor of Sokoto (2007-15) and currently serves as Senator representing Sokoto North.
Who Is Aliyu Wamakko?
Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko is a Nigerian politician from Sokoto State, affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC), currently representing the Sokoto North senatorial district and best known for his long-standing influence in northern Nigerian politics.
His Profile Summary
Full Name
Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko
Date of Birth / Age
1 March 1953 (72 years old as of 2025)
State of Origin
Sokoto State, Nigeria
Local Government Area
Wamakko LG (Sokoto)
Tribe / Ethnicity
Hausa / Northern Nigerian (region)
Religion
Islam
Marital Status
Widowed (wife Hajiya Atika died in November 2022)
Political Party
All Progressives Congress (APC)
Current Position
Senator, Sokoto North Senatorial District
Years Active in Politics
From local government service in the 1980s through the state and national levels
Net Worth (Estimated)
Rough estimates vary; e.g., ~$250 million USD claimed in some Nigerian listings
READ ALSO: Tony Nwoye’s Next Big Test: Can the Fiery Labour Party Senator Deliver Real Change?
His Early Life and Education
Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko was born on 1 March 1953 in Wamakko town, Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State.
He began his formal education in the 1960s: he attended Magajin Gari Ward Primary School in Sokoto in 1960, then Wamakko Primary School, completing his primary education in 1967.
From 1968 to 1972, he attended Sokoto Teachers’ College (now a teacher-training institution), where he obtained his teaching certificate and then went on to work as a teacher and headmaster in the Sokoto region.
He later travelled to the United States and attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a B.Sc. (and reportedly postgraduate work) in 1980. Following his return to Nigeria, he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto State in 1980.
This early academic and administrative background built the foundation for his later move into politics.
READ ALSO: Adamu Aliero: Polygamist, Two-Time Governor, Ex-Minister and Multi-Term Senator.
Aliyu Wamakko’s Career Before Politics
Before becoming a full-fledged politician, Wamakko built a foundation in public service and administration:
He worked as a teacher after completing his certificate in 1973, serving as a headmaster in primary schools in Sokoto.
He took up roles in local government administration: for example, Principal Assistant Secretary in Zurmi LGA (Zamfara now) and Acting Secretary, then Sole Administrator of Kaura Namoda LGA.
In 1986-87, he was Chairman of the Sokoto Local Government Council and later became General Manager of the Sokoto Hotel Management & Tourism Board.
In March 1992, he became Director-General, Careers & Special Services in the Governor’s Office, Sokoto State.
This mix of teaching, local government and state administrative roles provided Wamakko with broad experience across governance, before his elective offices.
READ ALSO: Danjuma Goje Biography: The Gombe Senator Who is a Political Mainstay
Aliyu Wamakko’s Political Career
His Entry into Politics
Wamakko formally entered politics at the dawn of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic. In 1999, he was elected Deputy Governor of Sokoto State under Governor Attahiru Bafarawa, serving from 1999 to 2006.
He secured the ANPP ticket initially, then later crossed over to the PDP ahead of his governorship bid.
READ ALSO: Jimoh Ibrahim: The Bricklayer’s Son Who Built His Way to the Senate.
His Major Political Roles
Governor of Sokoto State (2007-2015): Elected in April 2007 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his election was annulled in April 2008, but he won a re-run and continued until May 2015.
Senator, Sokoto North (from 2015): He ran on the platform of the APC and has been representing his senatorial district since 2015.
Committees & Influence: He has held key committee positions, such as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence and Vice Chairman of Anti-Corruption, among others.
Governor of Sokoto State (2007-2015): Wamakko won the April 2007 election on the platform of the PDP and took office on 29 May 2007.
His Achievements and Impact
He established poverty-reduction and youth skills initiatives during his time as governor (e.g., SPORA) and has continued empowerment programmes as senator.
In 2023, he inaugurated 150 APC youth support groups in Yabo LGA of Sokoto State, reinforcing his youth engagement.
In 2025, he sponsored training for 100 youths on solar energy technology in Sokoto State, aligning with renewable energy and local empowerment.
His empowerment reaches across local government boundaries; for example, he distributed motorcycles, tricycles, grinding machines and food packs in the Sokoto South zone as well as Sokoto North.
In October 2025, Senator Aliyu Wamakko donated a fully furnished office building to the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) in Sokoto.
READ ALSO: From Trader to Billionaire Senator: The Rise of Orji Uzor Kalu.
Senator Aliyu Wamakko’s Personal Life
Wamakko is seen as deeply connected with his constituency. He maintains an open-door approach; his residence in Gawon Nama, Sokoto, is described as a place for community access.
He suffered personal losses: in 2020, his 23-year-old daughter, Sadiya, died following childbirth complications. In November 2022, his wife, Hajiya Atika, passed away.
He married off 10 children (Faruk Aliyu Wamakko, Bello Aliyu Wamakko, Isa Aliyu Wamakko, Armiya’u Aliyu Wamakko, Sadiya Aliyu Wanakko, Saratu Aliyu Wamakko, Saudatu Aliyu Wamakko, among others) in one single ceremony in 2025.
This unusual event drew dignitaries from across Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Joseph Ikpea: From Esan Roots to the Halls of the Senate.
Aliyu Wamakko’s Net Worth
Publicly verifiable data on Wamakko’s net worth is limited and disputed. Some Nigerian media list him among Sokoto’s wealthiest politicians, estimating his net worth at around US $250-300 million (≈ ₦120-150 billion) derived from politics, real estate, and agriculture.
However, Wamakko himself denied allegations of diverting large sums of public funds. For instance, he denied allegations of ₦15 billion misuse in 2018.
Summary
Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko remains one of the most influential political figures in Sokoto State and the North-West region.
His journey from teacher to local government admin, deputy governor, governor, and now senator offers a blueprint of political growth rooted in community service.
His emphasis on empowerment and accessible leadership has earned him loyalty in his home state.