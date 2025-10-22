Born in Wamakko, Sokoto State, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko rose from teaching and local government service to become a two-term Governor of Sokoto (2007-15) and currently serves as Senator representing Sokoto North.

Who Is Aliyu Wamakko?

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko is a Nigerian politician from Sokoto State, affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC), currently representing the Sokoto North senatorial district and best known for his long-standing influence in northern Nigerian politics.

His Profile Summary

From local government service in the 1980s through the state and national levels

His Early Life and Education

Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko was born on 1 March 1953 in Wamakko town, Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

He began his formal education in the 1960s: he attended Magajin Gari Ward Primary School in Sokoto in 1960, then Wamakko Primary School, completing his primary education in 1967.

From 1968 to 1972, he attended Sokoto Teachers’ College (now a teacher-training institution), where he obtained his teaching certificate and then went on to work as a teacher and headmaster in the Sokoto region .

He later travelled to the United States and attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a B.Sc. (and reportedly postgraduate work) in 1980. Following his return to Nigeria, he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto State in 1980.

This early academic and administrative background built the foundation for his later move into politics.