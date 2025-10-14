Born in Okitipupa, Ondo State, Senator Jimoh Folorunso Ibrahim has built his life from modest roots to commanding roles as a lawyer, billionaire businessman, and, since 2023, the senator representing Ondo South.

Who Is Jimoh Ibrahim?

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim is a Nigerian lawyer, entrepreneur and politician currently serving as the Senator for Ondo South under the All Progressives Congress (APC).



He is best known for founding and leading Global Fleet Group. Stories about him confirm his active, sometimes controversial, presence in Ondo State politics.

Jimoh Ibrahim’s Profile Summary

Full Name Jimoh Folorunso Ibrahim Date of Birth / Age 24 February 1967 (58 years as of 2025) State of Origin Ondo State, Nigeria Local Government Area Okitipupa / Igbotako Tribe / Ethnicity Yoruba Religion Muslim Marital Status Married Political Party All Progressives Congress (APC) Current Position Senator, Ondo South Senatorial District Years Active in Politics At least since the early 2000s, contested various elections, won the Senate in 2023 Net Worth Figures vary: ~$1.1B to ~$3B (depending on source)

His Early Life and Education

Jimoh Ibrahim was born on February 24, 1967, in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area, Ondo State. He was born into a large and humble polygamous family. His father, who is a bricklayer, married seven wives and bore 40 children . His mother was a local fish seller as well. Jimoh Ibrahim's educational journey began in Igbotako at Community Grammar School, followed by Federal School of Arts and Science in Ondo. He then pursued higher education at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, where he earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and a Master of Public Administration (MPA).



Furthering his academic pursuits, he obtained a Master of Laws (LLM) with a specialisation in International Taxation from Harvard University. Most recently, in July 2022, he was awarded a Business Doctorate (BusD) from the University of Cambridge, UK. Even during his school years, Ibrahim demonstrated a strong commitment to education and public service, actively participating in scholarship distributions and community support initiatives.

Jimoh Ibrahim’s Career Before Politics

After his education and NYSC programme, Ibrahim worked in legal practice before pivoting more into business. He founded Global Fleet Group, a diversified company with interests across oil & gas, real estate, hospitality, insurance, media, aviation, etc.



Under his leadership, Global Fleet acquired filling stations and set up oil depots; ventured into energy banking in Ghana and São Tomé; owned and managed hotels and news media entities: Nicon hotels, Newswatch/National Mirror, etc. His business success opened a platform for public influence. He began contesting for political office, aiming for governorship in Ondo State in past election cycles, eventually running for Senate in 2023. His business reputation, financial resources, and network made political entry feasible.

His Political Career

Entry into Politics

Although well known as a business figure, his active political career includes early attempts at governorship in Ondo State (he declared ambition for the 2024 governorship under APC) and others in earlier years.



He was also named Finance Deputy Director of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in 2022.

Major Political Roles

Senate Seat: In February 2023, Ibrahim contested for the Ondo South Senatorial District under APC and won, polling ~110,665 votes against his closest rival. He has served as Senator since June 13, 2023.



Party Issues and Suspension: In May 2024, the Igbotako Ward II APC executive committee in Okitipupa suspended Jimoh Ibrahim from the party (APC) on grounds of anti-party activities, like his attempt to sue the party and insubordination.

Achievements and Impact

Constituency Projects :

Jimoh Ibrahim appointed 100 PAs (Personal Assistants) to help with legislative duties and awarded ₦300,000 each to 100 constituents as empowerment, marking his first 100 days in office .

He drilled solar boreholes in all 66 wards in Ondo South, installed solar panels in communities, made educational infrastructure donations, and donated funds for disaster victims and local facilities.



Legislation/Bills: He has initiated bills for educational institutions in his senatorial district, including a Federal College of Education (Igbekebo), Federal Polytechnic in Igbokoda and the Federal College of Agriculture in Araromi-Obu. He also pushed for a "Bitumen Development Commission" to harness natural resources in the area.

His Personal Life

Just like his father, Jimoh Ibrahim is also a polygamous man. He is married to Mrs Modupe Jimoh Ibrahim, who bore him a child, and Biodun Jimoh Ibrahim, who bore him three children. Public perception of Ibrahim is somewhat divided. Some supporters see him as a man of education, capacity, and philanthropic gestures, while critics point to certain anti-party actions like suing Governor Aiyedatiwa over APC primaries and controversies surrounding his wealth.

Jimoh Ibrahim’s Net Worth and Assets

Despite AMCON freezing Jimoh Ibrahim's accounts and seizing properties over his 69.4 billion debt , he is still recognised as one of the richest people in Nigeria . There is a wide variation in estimates about his net worth. Some sources place him at US$1.1 billion; others go as high as US$3 billion.

Recent News and Updates

University of Cambridge Senate: In April 2025, Jimoh Ibrahim was appointed to the Senate (governing body) of the University of Cambridge. He is expected to serve for life and participate in major decisions (including voting for Chancellor).





Gubernatorial Ambition: He declared his desire to contest for the APC ticket for Governor of Ondo State ahead of the 2024 election. “I’m declaring my intention to run for the governorship election of Ondo State… Among the contestants, I am the oldest. … My programmes are hinged on creating moral efficiency, moral knowledge and human capacity building.”

In Summary