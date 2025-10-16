Born on 10 October 1952 in Pindiga, Akko LGA, Gombe State, Mohammed Danjuma Goje has served as a two-term governor and now multiple-term Senator for Gombe Central; he is known for his political longevity, constituency projects, and navigating party conflicts.

Who Is Mohammed Danjuma Goje

Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje is a Nigerian politician currently representing Gombe Central in the Senate under the All Progressives Congress (APC). He is a former governor of Gombe State (2003-2011), a former minister, and a long-standing public figure.

Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje’s Profile Summary

ADVERTISEMENT

Full Name Mohammed Danjuma Goje Date of Birth / Age 10 October 1952, 73 years old State of Origin Gombe State Local Government Area Akko (Pindiga town) Tribe / Ethnicity Fulani / Northern Religion Islam Marital Status Married (had two wives; one deceased) with nine children Political Party All Progressives Congress (APC) Current Position Senator, representing Gombe Central Senatorial District Years Active in Politics Since late 1970s in public service; first elected political office in 1979; continuous public/political roles since then Net Worth (Estimated) Unclear / not reliably documented in public sources; various estimates exist but not confirmed.

Danjuma Goje’s Early Life and Education

Mohammed Danjuma Goje was born into the respected Goje family on October 10, 1952, in Pindiga, a quiet but historically rich town in the Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State. His mother, Hajiya Zainab Goje, a celebrated local trader, inspired his entrepreneurial drive so much that he later named his company, Zaina Nigeria Limited, after her. Goje attended Kashere Primary School, then Bauchi Teachers’ College (1968-1972), where he obtained a Grade II (Cert) teaching certificate. From there, he gained admission to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 1978.

His Career Before Politics

After school, Goje worked in public administration. He was part of the Bauchi State Government administrative structure, serving as Administrative Officer and Local Government Secretary/CEO in early roles.



From 1984 to 1989, he served as Secretary at the National Institute for Medical Research, Yaba, Lagos. Later, he founded and ran Zaina Nigeria Limited, acting as Chairman & Managing Director. Also involved in other business interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Danjuma Goje's Political Career

His Entry into Politics

From 1979 to 1983, Goje served as a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly. That role was his first elected office and gave him early experience in legislation and the politics of grassroots governance. He contested in the 1998 senatorial election during the transition under Abacha, representing Gombe Central under the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP). That election was aborted following the sudden death of General Sani Abacha, whose military regime was overseeing the transition.

His Major Political Roles

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of State, Power & Steel: Goje’s rise in national politics began when he was appointed Minister of State for Power and Steel under President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2001, where he gained firsthand experience in federal governance and infrastructure.

Governor of Gombe State: In 2003, he rode a wave of local support to become Governor of Gombe State, earning re-election in 2007 after notable investments in education and rural development.



Senator for Gombe Central: When his second tenure as governor ended in 2011, Goje transitioned to the Senate, representing Gombe Central. He was first elected in 2011 on a PDP ticket and re-elected in 2015, 2019, and again in 2023 (this time under APC).

His Major Electoral Highlights

In the 2023 Senatorial Election , Goje (APC) won with 102,916 votes, defeating Aliyu Abubakar (PDP), who had 37,870 votes.

Goje’s Achievements and Impact

ADVERTISEMENT

Constituency Projects & Philanthropy: He distributed 32,580 bags of fertiliser to polling units in Akko and Yamaltu/Deba LGAs to revamp agriculture and food security.



Goje empowered over 2,200 constituents with starter capital for personal businesses. He also provided relief to flood victims in Dadin Kowa: food, mats, blankets, and cash support.



Court Vindication on Party Disputes: For example, after his expulsion by the Kashere Ward (Akko LGA) of APC over alleged anti-party behaviour , a Court of Appeal declared him a bona fide member of APC.

His Personal Life

He was married to Hajiya Fatima Yelwa Goje (deceased) and later to Hajiya Aminatu Dahiru Binani; in all, he had nine children. He is a devout muslim. He’s seen as a seasoned politician, often involved in grassroots empowerment. Public perceptions are mixed: respected for experience and achievements; criticised in party disputes and for struggles with transparency (e.g. accusations in corruption cases).

His Net Worth and Assets

ADVERTISEMENT

While his net worth remains inconclusive, he was accused of misappropriating N6.6 billion during his time as governor. This was especially connected to loans and contracts (e.g., from Access Bank and Primary & Junior Schools’ supply contracts).



He has denied certain charges or inflated numbers — for example, disputing reports of N25 billion fraud, according to NEWSVERGE .

“The so-called ‘N25b fraud’ … never featured … the actual amount … was about N8b … N5 billion was a loan …”

In Summary

Mohammed Danjuma Goje is one of the most enduring political figures from Gombe State. As governor, minister, and now Senator, his long tenure has given him influence. His legacy in Gombe Central includes infrastructural projects, significant constituency empowerment programmes, and political resilience. At the same time, his career is marked by controversies — corruption allegations, party conflicts, and questions about transparency. But for many constituents, his ability to deliver materials, projects, and relief seems to balance out those criticisms.