Burna Boy Shatters Records as the Highest-Grossing African Touring Artist of All Time
Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has once again proven why he's the undisputed ‘African Giant’.
His thrilling "I Told Them" tour has officially clocked in at a staggering $30.5 million USD in gross earnings from 302,801 tickets sold across 22 electrifying shows, per the latest data from Touring Data. This milestone not only shatters Burna's previous benchmarks but establishes the tour as the highest-grossing in African history based on reported box-office data, eclipsing the estimated $25 million USD generated during Wizkid’s 'Made in Lagos' run.
From the sweat-drenched stages of North America to the roaring crowds in Europe, "I Told Them" has been a masterclass in cultural export. Launched in support of his 2023 album of the same name, the tour kicked off amid high expectations and delivered in spades, blending Burna’s signature fusion of Afrobeat rhythms, reggae inflections, and hip-hop swagger.
Fans were treated to anthems like 'City Boys' and 'Big 7,' performed with the kind of raw energy that is rare in modern African music. But beyond the music, this tour marks a pivotal moment for African artistry on the world stage, where gross figures aren't just numbers. They are proof of a continent's rising dominance in the industry.
The Road to Record-Breaking Glory
Burna Boy's journey to this pinnacle has been anything but straightforward. Born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, he has long been a trailblazer, scooping a Grammy for "Twice as Tall" in 2021 and becoming the first African artist to sell out Madison Square Garden in 2022. Yet, "I Told Them" feels like the culmination of a decade's grind. Early reports pegged the tour at $15 million midway through, but as more dates rolled in, including mammoth stadium gigs in London and Paris that skyrocketed the totals.
By December 2025, it had pulled ahead of competitors, with standout performances like the $6.147 million USD night at London's Stadium, where nearly 59,000 fans turned up to witness history on June 29, 2024.
.@burnaboy earned his highest-grossing concert of all time on June 29, 2024, with $6.147 million at London Stadium in London as part of the "I Told Them... Tour".— Touring Data (@touringdata) December 29, 2025
What sets this tour apart is not just the revenue; it is the strategic savvy.
Burna and his team targeted premium markets, commanding ticket prices that reflect his superstar status. Average grosses per show hovered around $1.386 million, a figure that dwarfs those of many international acts. Collaborations with global heavyweights and high-profile guests such as Dave, Stormzy, J Hus, Popcaan, and Snoh Aalegra amplified the hype, drawing diverse crowds from diaspora communities to curious newcomers.
Burna’s latest success is clearly rewriting the playbook for African artists, proving that homegrown talent can dream of commanding the same, if not more, than their Western counterparts.
Burna Boy Breaks His Own Record
Burna Boy, 34, has never been shy of outdoing himself. Previously, the hitmaker had set benchmarks, but "I Told Them" has now obliterated them.
Burna Boy broke his own records with the "I Told Them..." World Tour (2023–2024) by significantly increasing both single-night ticket revenue and total tour gross for an African artist. He achieved this through several landmark feats:
The tour officially became the highest-grossing tour by an Afrobeats artist, pulling in $30.46 million USD from 302,801 tickets sold across 22 reported shows.
The 13-time Grammy nominee set the record for the highest-grossing concert by an African artist in history during a single night at London Stadium (June 29, 2024), generating $6.15 million USD.
Burna Boy surpassed his own U.S. arena record by grossing $1.725 million USD at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (March 7, 2024), beating his previous record set at TD Garden in Boston.
Burna Boy set a record for the most expensive average ticket price for an African artist, averaging $172.76 USD during his performance at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood.
Burna Boy became the first African artist to sell out major venues like the Bell Centre in Montreal and the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto multiple times, grossing $5.7 million USD from just six Canadian shows.
The Grammy winner solidified his status as a "global stadium force" by becoming the first African artist to sell out stadiums in the UK (London Stadium), the US (Citi Field), and France (Stade de France).
With streaming royalties still lagging for many, live performances remain the lifeblood, and Burna's model, a blend of authenticity and commercial acumen, could inspire a new wave of African superstars.
Looking ahead, "I Told Them" isn't just a tour; it's a statement. Burna Boy has elevated the conversation around African artists' earning potential, challenging stereotypes and opening doors for stars like Rema, Tems, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr, and other emerging acts.
Critics and fans alike have hailed the tour as a cultural triumph. In a year where global tours by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé dominated headlines, Burna's quiet revolution reminds us that innovation often comes from the margins. As Afrobeats continues to infiltrate charts worldwide, Burna's feat underscores the genre's economic muscle, potentially paving the way for more investment in African infrastructure and talent development.
Top 20 Highest Single Grossing Concerts by an African Music Artist in History
Figures collated as of December 30, 2025, as per figures from Touring Data, Pollstar, Top Africa Charts.
1. Burna Boy - $6.147 million - London Stadium, UK (58,973 tickets sold)
2. Burna Boy - $4.528 million - Stade de France, France (2025)
3. Fally Ipupa - $3.16 million - Paris La Defense Arena, France (2023)
4. Burna Boy - $2.86 million - Paris La Defense Arena, France (2023, 36,585 tickets sold)
5. Burna Boy - $1.724 million - Capital One Arena, USA (2024, 13,892 tickets sold)
6. Burna Boy - $1.592 million - TD Garden, USA (2024)
7. Burna Boy - $1.58 million - Madison Square Garden, USA (2022, 13,586 tickets sold)
8. Burna Boy - $1.56 million - Ziggo Dome, Netherlands (2022, 17,000 tickets sold)
9. Burna Boy - $1.43 million - Capital One Arena, USA (2022, 14,688 tickets sold)
10. Burna Boy - $1.4 million - Scotiabank Arena, Canada (2024)
11. Burna Boy - $1.394 million - State Farm Arena, USA (2024)
12. Burna Boy - $1.39 million - Lanxess Arena, Germany (2023)
13 Burna Boy - $1.34 million - O2 Arena, UK (2021, 15,165 tickets sold)
14. Burna Boy -$1.33 million - Co-op Live (2025)
15. Davido - ~$1.30 million - Madison Square Garden, USA (2024)
16. Burna Boy - $1.22 million - BMO Stadium, USA (2023, 10,684 tickets)
17. Davido - $1.20 million - O2 Arena, UK (2024)
18. Burna Boy - $1.09 million - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany (2023)
19. Wizkid - $1.003 million - Madison Square Garden, USA (12,901 tickets sold)
20. Burna Boy - $965,000 - Hard Rock Live, USA (2024, 5,591 tickets sold)
