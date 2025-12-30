35 New Year's Resolutions You Can Actually Keep

35 practical and fun New Year's resolutions to inspire your 2025! From fitness and skincare to adventures and self-care, find ideas that are easy to stick to and guaranteed to upgrade your year.

The start of a new year offers the perfect chance to set goals that inspire you and work towards positive changes. January is like a mental reset button — a time to leave the past behind and focus on what lies ahead. The trick to sticking with your resolutions? Choose goals that are both ambitious and realistic. Overcommitting with drastic changes is a surefire way to feel overwhelmed. Instead, aim for resolutions that align with your current lifestyle while driving growth. Breaking your goals into manageable steps makes them more attainable, and celebrating small wins keeps you motivated. Whether you're looking to feel better, look better, save more, or simply bring more joy into your life, these 40 resolutions are here to inspire you.

1. Start a Gratitude Journal

Take a few minutes each day to jot down things you're thankful for, no matter how small. A gratitude journal can shift your perspective, boost your mood, and even improve your mental health. Over time, you’ll build a collection of positive moments to revisit when you need encouragement.

physical journal with a lock

2. Make Time for Family

Life can get busy, but prioritizing family time strengthens bonds and creates memories. Plan regular dinners, game nights, or video calls to stay connected with loved ones, including chosen family or close friends who feel like family.

3. Create a Budget You Can Stick To

A realistic budget is more than just a financial plan; it’s a way to align your spending with your goals. Use apps or spreadsheets to track expenses, identify areas to cut back, and save for big dreams or unexpected emergencies.

4. Be More Mindful

Mindfulness isn’t about perfection; it’s about presence. Practice being fully in the moment by tuning into your senses during everyday activities like eating, walking, or even sitting quietly. Small moments of mindfulness add up to a more balanced mindset.

5. Cook New Foods

Experiment with ingredients or cuisines you’ve never tried before. Whether it’s a new spice or an unfamiliar vegetable, cooking something different can spark creativity in the kitchen and help you discover delicious additions to your weekly meals.

6. Read More Books

Set a goal to read a certain number of books this year or explore genres outside your comfort zone. Books can entertain, educate, and inspire, whether you prefer novels, self-help, or memoirs. Keep a list of recommendations handy to stay motivated.

7. Add Cleaning Tasks to Your Calendar

Break down your household chores into manageable tasks and schedule them weekly. This helps avoid overwhelming messes and creates a cleaner, more welcoming space. Plus, completing these tasks can be incredibly satisfying.

8. Cut Back on Alcohol

Reducing alcohol consumption can improve your health, save money, and boost your mood. Start by replacing your usual drink with a mocktail or water during social events. The benefits may surprise you.

9. Make Dinner Easier

Meal planning can simplify your evenings and reduce stress. Invest in tools like a slow cooker or air fryer to prepare meals efficiently. Even prepping ingredients in advance can save time and make cooking feel less overwhelming.

Kenwood Fryer 5.5L 1800W Air Black HFP50

With a 5.5-litre capacity and an impressive 1800W power output, it guarantees quick cooking while retaining premium flavour and texture. For those who are always on the move, this air fryer’s speed and efficiency make it a time-saving marvel. It’s great for everything from breakfast potatoes to dinner mains.



Where To Buy: Shop Jamara Home .

10. Prioritize Sleep

Make restful sleep a non-negotiable by creating a calming bedtime routine. Try turning off screens an hour before bed, investing in blackout curtains, or sipping herbal tea to help you wind down and enjoy quality shuteye.



By investing in a comfortable bed, from high-quality mattresses to soft linens, we can create an environment that promotes better rest, making it easier to prioritize sleep and enhance overall well-being.

linen-bedsheet

Where to Buy: Shop Vivano.



Ever since I started using linen bedsheets, I can’t imagine going back. The Ixora Deluxe Linen Collection is my current favourite—it’s made from 400-thread-count cotton with this sateen finish that gives it a soft, slightly shiny look. They feel so good against your skin, and I love how durable they are—no pilling or fading, even after multiple washes.



11. Join a Club

Explore your hobbies by joining a local or virtual club. Whether it’s a book club, a hiking group, or a gardening meetup, participating in a shared activity can help you connect with others and grow your interests.

12. Quit Smoking

If you’re a smoker, quitting can feel daunting, but it’s one of the best things you can do for your health. Seek out resources like support groups, apps, or counseling services to help you stay committed to a smoke-free life.

13. Learn to Love Vegetables

Incorporate more veggies into your meals by trying creative recipes or adding them to dishes you already love. Roasted vegetables, colorful salads, and veggie-packed smoothies are tasty ways to boost your nutrition.

14. Schedule Annual Health Screenings

Preventive care is essential for long-term health. Book appointments for routine checkups, dental cleanings, and any specialist visits you’ve been putting off. Regular screenings can catch potential issues early and provide peace of mind.

15. Exercise Your Brain

Keep your mind sharp by learning something new, solving puzzles, or playing games that challenge your thinking. Activities like these can be fun and rewarding while helping you stay mentally active.

16. Become a Plant Owner

Bring life into your space by caring for a houseplant. Plants not only brighten your home but can also reduce stress and improve air quality. Start with a low-maintenance option like a succulent or snake plant. We found the five best indoor plants for small apartments under ₦30,000.

Snake Plant

Another great option is the spider plant, which thrives in hanging planters and sprouts little offshoots that you can re-pot later. The spider plant is known for its air-purifying abilities, they absorb indoor pollutants such as carbon monoxide through their leaves and convert them into oxygen, making them excellent natural air filters for your home. Priced between ₦7,500-₦15,000 depending on its size.

17. Focus on Hair Health

Give your hair some extra love by using nourishing treatments, like deep-conditioning masks or natural oils. Regular trims and protective styles can also keep your locks looking their best all year long

African Pride Black Castor Miracle Hair & Scalp Sealing Oil

In an earlier essay, Dammy had been using the African Pride Black Castor Miracle Hair & Scalp Sealing Oil for a few months, and it's worked great keeping her 4C hair moisturized. She usually applies it after using a leave-in conditioner, and it locks everything in, leaving her hair soft, shiny, and hydrated for days. Another huge plus is the black castor oil in the formula.

18. Do Yoga

Strengthen your relationship and your body by practicing yoga together. Partner poses encourage trust and communication while enhancing flexibility and relaxation. If partner yoga is more your style, it’s just as beneficial for stress relief and physical health and your relationship.

Yoga Mat

The textured surface of this provides extra support during poses, and at 74 x 24 inches, it’s wide enough to keep you comfortable while you move. The 1/2-inch thickness provides just the right amount of cushion for your knees and joints, which I love. It’s also super lightweight and durable, so it’ll last. Bonus: it comes with a handy carrying strap, making it super easy to roll up and take anywhere!

19. Declutter Your Home

Decluttering isn’t just about tidying up—it’s about creating space for the things that truly matter. Start small by tackling a single drawer or shelf, and gradually work your way through your home.

20. Practice Self-Care

Self-care isn’t selfish; it’s essential. Whether it’s a long bath, journaling, or taking a mental health day, find ways to recharge and prioritize your well-being regularly.



Taking the time for a spa day isn’t just about getting clean—it’s about treating yourself with the care you deserve. It’s about slowing down, taking a breath, and reconnecting with your body in a way that feels good. So next time you feel the weight of the world on your shoulders, try setting aside an hour or two for a home spa day. Trust me, your mind, body, and spirit will thank you.

21. Try a New Fitness Class

Shake up your workout routine by trying a class you’ve never taken before, like dance, kickboxing, or spinning. Group classes can be motivating and introduce you to a supportive fitness community.

22. Limit Screen Time

Set boundaries for how much time you spend on your phone, computer, or TV. Use that extra time to connect with loved ones, pick up a hobby, or simply relax without digital distractions.

23. Explore Local Gems

Be a tourist in your own city by visiting museums, markets, or cultural landmarks. Discovering new places can reignite your sense of curiosity and appreciation for where you live. Sign up for the Pulse Picks events newsletter and find gems close to you.

24. Build an Emergency Fund

Financial security can reduce stress and give you peace of mind. Start by saving a small amount each month, and watch your fund grow. Even small contributions add up over time.

25. Drink More Water

Hydration is key to feeling your best. Keep a reusable water bottle with you to make it easier to sip throughout the day and track your intake.

26. Meditate Daily

Set aside 5–10 minutes a day to meditate. Focusing on your breath or a calming mantra can help reduce stress and improve focus over time.

27. Write Letters

Reconnect with friends and family through handwritten letters or cards. It’s a meaningful way to show you care and can brighten someone’s day.

28. Try a New Skill

Pick something you’ve always wanted to learn, whether it’s playing an instrument, knitting, or coding. Online classes and tutorials make it easier than ever to pick up new skills.

29. Take Breaks at Work

Short breaks can improve productivity and prevent burnout. Step away from your desk, stretch, or take a quick walk to recharge.

30. Start a DIY Project Get creative and tackle a do-it-yourself project, whether it’s redecorating a room, sewing, or building something. DIYing can be therapeutic and give you a sense of accomplishment.

Darth Vader Lego Set

Where to Buy: Shop Toy Front

31. Plan a Monthly Date Night

If you’re in a relationship, schedule monthly date nights to connect and unwind. It doesn’t have to be extravagant—a picnic or movie night works just as well. These birthday ideas (not dinner or drinks) work just as well, if not better, as dates.

32. Learn Basic First Aid

Taking a first aid course can give you the skills to help others in emergencies. It’s a valuable life skill that can make a difference in critical moments.

33. Organize Digital Files

Sort through your phone, laptop, and cloud storage to delete unnecessary files and organize what’s left. A tidy digital space can make your life feel more organized.

34. Build a Consistent Skincare Routine

Develop a skincare regimen tailored to your needs. Focus on essentials like cleansing, moisturizing, and sunscreen. For added benefits, consider introducing treatments like serums or exfoliation once a week.

35. Celebrate Your Wins