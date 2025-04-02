5 Nigerian soups that are good for your kidney

The kidney is one of the most vital organs in the human body. It plays an essential role in filtering toxins from the bloodstream, balancing fluids, and regulating electrolytes.

As such, keeping your kidneys healthy is paramount, and a nutritious diet can go a long way in supporting kidney health. Nigerian cuisine offers a variety of soups made from local ingredients that can contribute to the overall health of your kidneys. Let's explore five popular Nigerian soups and why they are good for your kidney.

1. Afang Soup

Afang soup, also known as "Vegetable Soup" in some regions, is a delicious combination of two types of vegetables: Afang (a leafy vegetable) and water leaves. Afang is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, and is an excellent source of nutrients that help maintain kidney health.

Afang leaves contain flavonoids and vitamins that help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body. These antioxidants protect kidney cells from oxidative stress, which is one of the leading causes of kidney damage.

Afang soup is also high in fibre and this aids in digestion and reduces the risk of kidney disease by supporting healthy blood sugar levels. Its high fibre content can help regulate blood pressure, which is essential for kidney health. The anti-inflammatory properties of Afang leaves further help reduce the swelling and damage to kidney tissue, which can occur due to chronic kidney conditions.

2. Ewedu Soup

Ewedu soup is made from the mucilaginous (slimy) leaves of the Jute plant. This soup is common in Yoruba households and is typically served with amala and gbegiri. Ewedu soup is rich in Vitamin C, which plays a crucial role in the repair and regeneration of kidney tissues.

Vitamin C is also essential for strengthening the immune system and protecting the kidneys from infections.

Ewedu is also known for its detoxifying properties. It helps flush out harmful toxins from the body, reducing the workload on the kidneys. This can be beneficial in preventing kidney stones and infections.

Ewedu contains potassium, which is vital for proper kidney function. Potassium helps balance fluid levels in the body and controls blood pressure, both of which are crucial for kidney health.

3. Okra Soup

Okra soup is prepared with other vegetables like ugu leaves in most Nigerian households. Okra contains magnesium, an important mineral that helps maintain normal kidney function by regulating blood pressure and controlling fluid balance. Magnesium is also essential in preventing the formation of kidney stones.

Okra is a great source of dietary fibre, which aids in digestion and helps lower cholesterol levels. Fibre helps prevent kidney disease by reducing the strain on the kidneys caused by excess toxins in the bloodstream.

Okra also has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce the effects of chronic kidney disease and prevent further damage to the kidneys.

4. Oha Soup

Oha soup is a traditional Igbo dish that is rich in both flavour and nutrition. The soup is made with Oha leaves which are packed with vitamins such as Vitamin C and A, which help protect kidney cells from oxidative damage. These vitamins also support overall kidney function.

Like Afang and Okra, Oha leaves have anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce swelling and inflammation around the kidneys, which is essential in maintaining their health. Oha soup can also support the immune system, which is essential for preventing infections that can affect kidney function.

5. Ogbono Soup

Ogbono has several nutritional benefits that support kidney function. Ogbono seeds contain antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, which help protect kidney cells from oxidative stress and damage. Ogbono is high in healthy fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, which help regulate blood pressure.

Since high blood pressure is a major risk factor for kidney disease, consuming heart-friendly foods like Ogbono can indirectly protect the kidneys.

Ogbono is also rich in dietary fibre which promotes digestion and prevents constipation. A healthy digestive system reduces the buildup of toxins in the body, easing the workload on the kidneys.

Ogbono has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce the risk of kidney damage. It helps control blood sugar levels which can put stress on the kidneys.

How to Prepare These Soups

Use minimal salt and seasonings: Excessive salt can strain the kidneys. Use natural seasonings like locust beans (iru) and fresh herbs. Reduce oil content: Palm oil is traditionally used in most soups, but using less oil or healthier alternatives can be better for kidney health. Choose lean protein: Instead of red meat, go for fish, snails, or lean poultry to reduce the risk of kidney strain. Pair with healthy swallows: Instead of high-carbohydrate swallows like eba (garri), try fibre-rich options like oat swallow or unripe plantain swallow for better digestion and kidney function.