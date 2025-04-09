5 early signs of menopause women aged 35–45 shouldn’t ignore

Menopause isn’t just a “50s thing”. In fact, many women start experiencing changes in their late 30s or early 40s without realising what’s really going on.

If you’re between 35–45, your body might already be dropping subtle (and not-so-subtle) hints that you're entering perimenopause—the transitional phase leading up to menopause. Because menopause is so commonly associated with hot flashes, many of these early signs get brushed off or misattributed to stress, diet, or “just getting older.”

But knowing the signs can help you take charge of your body and your hormones before things spiral out of balance. Here are 5 early signs of menopause that you should not ignore:

1. Irregular Periods

Your cycle used to be predictable but lately, it’s all over the place. You might notice longer or shorter cycles, heavier or lighter flow or skipped periods altogether. These changes happen because your ovaries aren’t ovulating as regularly, and your estrogen and progesterone levels are fluctuating.

While this may seem like a relief for some, irregular periods are one of the first and clearest signs that your hormones are shifting. What you can do: Track your cycle consistently using apps so when you study your patterns, it can help you prepare, seek medical advice, and identify any unusual changes that need attention.

2. Mood Swings & Anxiety

One moment you’re fine; the next, you’re overwhelmed, irritated, or anxious for no apparent reason. These emotional roller coasters may not just be about stress, they can be caused by hormonal dips that affect serotonin, your brain’s feel-good chemical. This can show up as increased anxiety, feeling more emotional than usual, irritability or sudden low moods.

You can try incorporating calming techniques like deep breathing, journaling, yoga, or short daily walks into your routine. You can also support serotonin levels with foods rich in tryptophan (like turkey, eggs, and nuts) and talk to a healthcare provider about natural supplements or therapies.

3. Unexplained Weight Gain

Have you gained weight? Especially around your midsection, even though your diet and exercise habits haven’t changed? It’s not just your imagination. As estrogen declines, it affects how your body stores fat and how efficiently your metabolism works. Also, insulin sensitivity can make it easier to gain and harder to lose weight.

Try switching to a balanced, anti-inflammatory diet: Think lean protein, leafy greens, healthy fats (like avocado and olive oil), and fewer processed carbs. Incorporate strength training into your workouts. Muscle helps burn fat and improves insulin sensitivity. Drink plenty of water and limit alcohol.

4. Worsening PMS & Breast Tenderness

Your PMS symptoms might feel like they’ve gone from mild to unbearable. This happens when your progesterone levels drop, creating an imbalance that makes your body more sensitive to estrogen dominance. Common symptoms include: severe breast tenderness, bloating, moodiness, migraines or headaches.

Try cutting down on caffeine and high-sodium foods before your period. Magnesium supplements can also help ease PMS symptoms.

5. Sleep Struggles

If you’re waking up at 2 or 3 AM for no reason and can’t fall back asleep, or maybe you toss and turn all night, it is often a result of low estrogen and progesterone, which disrupt cortisol levels (your stress hormone) and throw off your internal clock. To improve your sleep, try creating a calming bedtime routine like limiting screens, dimming the lights, and drinking herbal teas like chamomile or valerian root. Avoid sugar and alcohol before bedtime.

Your body is not broken, it’s simply evolving. The key is to support your hormones, not fight them. Eat more whole foods, especially those rich in phytoestrogens (like flaxseeds, lentils, and soy). Reduce stress with mindfulness, exercise, and proper sleep hygiene. Stay active with a mix of cardio and strength training. Consider supplements like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, magnesium, and B vitamins.