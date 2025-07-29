How a childhood accident led to a shocking physical transformation for Princess Kalina of Bulgaria

Princess Kalina, born January 19, 1972 in Madrid, Spain into the family of Simeon II (the last monarch and former Prime Minister of Bulgaria) as the fifth child, has experienced a series of physical alterations over the years.

At first, people questioned why she would choose to alter her body through plastic surgery.

The rumours and speculations grew thicker by the early 2000s as Princess Kalina made several public appearances looking different from how she used to as a teenager.

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria as a teenager in 1991. [Luc Castel]

Princess Kalina in Morocco in 2005 [Getty]

But her husband, Kitín Muñoz, Spanish adventurer, scientist and former commando, revealed later on that her transformation started when she contracted an infection during a procedure for her broken teeth.

Princess Kalina married her husband, Kitin in 2002 [Getty]

He disclosed that Princess Kalina suffered an accident that made her lose two teeth when she was eight years old.

Then in 1999, she decided to seek professional medical help.

She had hoped to replace her broken teeth with crowns but faced complications along the line, contracting a severe infection.

READ ALSO: Mercy Johnson responds to concern about her drastic weight loss

The infection worsened and spread into her nasal cartilage.

Meanwhile, the Princess loved adventure. As a child, she explored mountains and horseback riding.

As an adult, she went on expeditions with her husband.

It was on one of those expeditions that her infection took a turn for the worse.

"The impossibility of going to a hospital and the conditions at sea caused the infection to progress and worsen, affecting part of her eye," her husband explained.

The Princess was eventually rushed to the hospital where she was given an emergency surgery to keep the rest of her vital organs from being devoured by the infection.

Shedding more light on this event, her husband said, "It caused cosmetic damage, which was not important at that time since the vital thing was to save the eye and nose from the infection."

The workout routine

Princess Kalina and her husband at the funeral ceremony.

The Princess, in her recent appearance in 2024, shocked royal enthusiasts.

She attended a funeral ceremony alongside her husband and their son, Simeon-Hassan Muñoz, in a muscular physique suggestive of an intense workout routine.

It has been confirmed that the 53-year-old has turned to physical training which her husband says is reflective of a "healthy lifestyle".

Princess Kalina at the gym.

He also thinks she is in "excellent physical shape."