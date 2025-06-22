Nigerian afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has credited her ex-husband and former manager, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz, as the motivation behind her transformation into a sexy diva.

Tiwa said this while featuring on the recent episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast by Joey Akan.

She revealed that she was a tomboy at the start of her career, always “wearing baggy jeans and t-shirt.”

Talking about Teebillz’ influence on her appearance, she revealed that he pushed her to hit the gym and lose weight so that she could improve her appeal in an industry that was craving an increased level of sexy.

She said, “The sexiness in my 2024 single ‘Wanted’ music video felt groundbreaking at that time. Because I just got married and there’s a lot of press saying, ‘She’s not going to be desirable anymore. She’s finished. Her time is gone. There are new people on the scene.’ So, I was just like, let me do something crazy.

Divorced couple, Teebillz and Tiwa Savage

“That was me being rebellious. I was like, Oh! You guys think I’m not sexy anymore? To be honest, that wasn’t the aim, to just try to be sexy. Because naturally, I’m not. Naturally, I’m a tomboy. But again, TJ [Tunji Balogun] saw that there was a gap in the market and he was just like, you’ve to lose weight, you’ve to go to the gym, you’ve to start waxing your eyebrows. You’ve to start wearing wigs. He literally changed my whole appearance. I was not like that in L.A. when he met me.

“I used to be a songwriter in the studio wearing baggy jeans and a t-shirt. And he literally changed that. I don’t think that he thought there was going to be a backlash. He was just like, let’s give them the African Rihanna or Beyoncé. I was like, okay, let’s go ahead. And we came back to Nigeria, but my fashion sense attracted criticism. Then, I ran back to L.A.

“I was really bad. I would go to shows and I would be waiting backstage and they wouldn’t call me because maybe the governor’s wife had said I can’t come up or they’d say, make sure you don’t wear any of those your skimpy dresses. I’m not making this up. There was a time, ‘Love Me’ was banned on TV. I was discouraged. I remembered Bizzle called me and told me ladies were loving me, so I came back to Nigeria. I’ve told the story where I went to all the labels and they all said no, Storm Records, Mo’Hits, Banky W’s EME, everyone.”

Tee Billz and Tiwa got married on November 23, 2013. They welcomed their son, Jamal, two years later in 2015 before officially parting ways in 2018 following allegations of infidelity and drug addiction by both parties.