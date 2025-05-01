Mercy Johnson responds to concern about her drastic weight loss

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has addressed growing public concern over her noticeable weight loss, reassuring fans that her transformation is the result of a non-surgical weight loss regimen she promotes.

Known for her curvaceous figure, the actress recently took to Instagram to respond to the buzz around her slimmer physique.

“Don’t ask me where it is, the bum is there,” she said in a video, adding that she has been selling weight loss products for years. “When there is an innovation that has to do with weight loss, I’d be the first to know.”

So in my business we have a meal plan that tells you what to eat and what not to eat and pills and now the latest funding is the lean fast. The lean fast dries a person up in two months and it's extremely expensive but it's good.

This is a no-surgery solution; I don't have anything against surgery though

While many fans applauded her transformation, many others continued to express concern about her appearance, begging her to put her weight back on. Some fans even accused her of taking the popular shot for weight loss, Ozempic.

See reactions below:

Is the product working maybe yes✅ are you looking healthy No❌We love you but the weight loss is too much mama

Not everyone is meant to skinny some people just look better with some weight on

Mercy, If this shift isn’t for your health, I’ll be direct — it’s not a good look. The previous version of you commanded more presence.

Who even started all this weight loss thing see my favourite I cnt even recognise her anymore 😭😭😭😭😭