From rhinoplasty (nose jobs) to liposuction, or botox treatments, plastic surgery has endless options to help you achieve your desired look.

Plastic surgery is a booming industry and has become increasingly popular worldwide, with millions of people opting for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures every year.

Some countries have emerged as global hubs for plastic surgery, attracting both locals and international medical tourists seeking high-quality procedures. Since plastic surgery comes with risks, it's crucial to choose the best hands.

So if you are looking for the best place for plastic surgery, check out these 5 countries.

1. South Korea 🇰🇷

The perfect faces we swoon over in K-dramas are not all natural. South Korea is often referred to as the world’s plastic surgery capital, with the highest rate of cosmetic procedures per capita. The beauty standards in South Korea emphasize flawless skin, V-shaped faces, and large eyes, leading many individuals to seek cosmetic enhancements.

Popular Procedures in South Korea include: Double Eyelid Surgery – Enhances the appearance of the eyes by creating a crease.

Rhinoplasty (Nose Job) – Reshapes the nose for a more refined look.

Jaw and Chin Contouring – Helps achieve the sought-after "V-line" face shape.

Skin Whitening and Anti-Aging Treatments – Popular among both men and women.

2. The United States 🇺🇸

The U.S. has a thriving plastic surgery industry, with millions of procedures performed each year. The country’s plastic surgeons are among the most experienced in the world, and many celebrities openly undergo cosmetic enhancements, influencing trends globally.

Popular Procedures in the U.S. include: Breast Augmentation – The most common procedure, with thousands of women opting for implants.

Liposuction – Removes excess fat for a sculpted body.

Facelifts and Botox – Reduces wrinkles and signs of aging.

Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) – Enhances the shape and size of the buttocks.

3. Brazil 🇧🇷

Brazil has some of the world’s best plastic surgeons, and the country’s culture places a strong emphasis on beauty and body aesthetics. Plastic surgery is widely accepted in Brazilian society, with both men and women undergoing procedures to enhance their appearance.

Popular Procedures in Brazil include: Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) – A procedure that has gained worldwide fame, enhancing the shape of the buttocks.

Liposuction – Helps achieve a toned and sculpted body.

Breast Enhancements and Reductions – Common among Brazilian women.

Facial Rejuvenation – Includes botox, facelifts, and non-invasive treatments.

4. Thailand 🇹🇭

Thailand has become a global leader in medical tourism, offering high-quality cosmetic procedures at affordable prices. Many international patients travel to Thailand for facial surgeries, breast implants, and body contouring procedures, thanks to the country's experienced surgeons and top-tier hospitals.

Popular Procedures in Thailand include: Gender Reassignment Surgery – Thailand is one of the most advanced countries for transgender surgeries.

Breast Augmentation and Reduction – A highly sought-after procedure.

Facelifts and Botox – Popular among medical tourists.

Liposuction and Tummy Tucks – For body sculpting.

5. Mexico 🇲🇽

Mexico is one of the most visited countries for plastic surgery, especially by patients from the United States and Canada. The cost of procedures is significantly lower compared to North America, yet the quality of surgery remains high, with many board-certified and internationally trained surgeons.

Popular Procedures in Mexico include: Rhinoplasty – Enhances the nose shape and structure.

Liposuction and Tummy Tucks – Ideal for those looking to sculpt their bodies.

Breast Augmentation and Reductions – Widely performed in the country.

Eyelid Surgery and Facelifts – Helps in anti-aging treatments.

Over the years, plastic surgery has become more accessible and widely accepted across cultures. Some countries specialize in certain procedures, so making an informed choice is key before undergoing any treatment.