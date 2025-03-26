Plastic surgery has long been a hot topic, especially in the world of celebrities. Some stars openly admit to going under the knife; others keep it a secret, letting their transformation speak for itself.

Regardless of how they choose to address it, one thing’s for sure: plastic surgery can completely change someone’s appearance.

But should we judge these transformations, or should we just let people do what makes them feel good? I guess it’s controversial like that.

Let’s take a look at these famous faces who underwent plastic surgery, forever altering their looks and, in some cases, their careers.

1. Kylie Jenner

Let’s start with one of the most talked-about transformations: Kylie Jenner. Known for her plump lips, Kylie revolutionised the beauty industry with her lip kits and later admitted to using lip fillers to achieve the pout she’s now famous for.

Before the fillers, her lips were much thinner, and she looked beautiful then, too, but it’s clear that her fuller lips became one of her signature features.

Her transformation was so noticeable that it started a global trend of women (and men) rushing to cosmetic surgeons for a similar look. Whether you love or hate her cosmetic enhancements, there’s no denying that she’s become a household name, and her transformation play a big part in that.

ALSO READ: People who took plastic surgery a little too far

2. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s transformation is nothing short of legendary. The reality star, who was once known for her more natural looks, has undergone a variety of procedures over the years.

She openly denies having any significant surgeries, but many people point to her enhanced curves, plumped lips, and more sculpted face as signs of a possible cosmetic intervention.

Whether it’s Botox, fillers, or a more serious procedure, Kim’s transformation over the years has turned her into an absolute icon of beauty and fashion. She’s certainly not shy about experimenting with her appearance, and it’s evident that these changes have helped shape her massive influence in pop culture.

3. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is known for her honesty and openness, which includes her decision to share her plastic surgery journey with the public.

The model and TV personality revealed that she had undergone breast implant surgery early in her career, later opting to have them removed. She has also been open about other enhancements, such as liposuction under her armpit to achieve a more defined contour.

Chrissy’s approach to plastic surgery is refreshing because she doesn’t hide the changes; instead, she uses them as an opportunity to educate her followers on body positivity, self-acceptance, and the choices that can help people feel more confident in their skin.

ALSO READ: 5 Nigerian celebrities who have admitted to getting BBL surgery

4. Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag’s transformation is perhaps one of the most extreme and controversial cases of plastic surgery in Hollywood. In 2010, the reality TV star underwent 10 procedures in one day, which included breast implants, a nose job, chin reduction, and even a brow lift.

The drastic nature of her transformation caught the public’s attention and sparked debates about the dangers of excessive cosmetic procedures. While Heidi has admitted that she regrets some of her choices, the transformation definitely reshaped her image, both in her personal life and in the media.

5. Megan Fox

Megan Fox, known for her sultry looks and leading role in Transformers, has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors for years. While she’s admitted to having a few minor enhancements, such as Botox and lip fillers, she’s also expressed regret about certain procedures, including a nose job she had early in her career.