Auntie Esther: Grief as ‘Pepper Girl’ Dies After National Effort to Save Her
Esther Ezinne Omolola Mensah, the resilient entrepreneur affectionately known to the Nigerian public as the "Pepper Girl," has died aged 34.
Her passing was confirmed at 12:08 PM today, 27 December 2025, by photographer Tábuko Swaag and subsequently validated by her primary caregiver, known digitally as Aunty Muse, ending a weeks-long standoff between medical science and religious conviction that had gripped the Nigerian public.
Her death marks a tragic end to a high-stakes medical drama that captivated the nation over the last month.
May Her soul Rest in Peace 🙏🙏 https://t.co/7XEvOhcAZI— AUNTYMUSE (@AUNTYMUSE_) December 27, 2025
Esther, who rose to prominence in 2023 when the internet transformed a shaming post about her errand-running business into a launchpad for her success, had been battling advanced breast cancer.
The death of Ms. Mensah comes just weeks after a nationwide crowdfunding effort raised over ₦30 million for her treatment, a campaign bolstered by a ₦5 million donation from Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen. Despite the significant resources available, Ms. Mensah, a devoted Jehovah’s Witness, reportedly declined a medically recommended blood transfusion required to stabilise her for chemotherapy, opting instead for more expensive, non-blood alternatives.
The Clinical Situation: Reports of a Complex Standoff
As of the time of this report, no formal medical statement has yet been released by health officials or the attending hospital.
As of the time of this report, no formal medical statement has yet been released by health officials or the attending hospital.
However, according to accounts from her caregivers and updates shared during her treatment, Ms. Mensah’s death appears to be linked to complications arising from advanced breast cancer. Reports suggest the malignancy had reached a critical stage by the time her condition became a national talking point.
It is understood that a frequent complication of such advanced cases, dangerously low blood count or anaemia, had become a primary concern for her medical team. According to those close to her, Ms. Mensah’s packed cell volume (PCV) had dropped to life-threatening levels, leading doctors to recommend blood transfusions to stabilise her for further chemotherapy or surgery.
As a Jehovah’s Witness, Ms. Mensah is reported to have steadfastly declined these transfusions. This refusal became the central point of a private and public crisis, with reports suggesting that medical experts found her body too weakened to withstand aggressive life-saving procedures without such stabilisation. While the ₦30 million raised was intended to facilitate "bloodless" alternatives, which are significantly more complex and costly, updates from her circle indicate that her condition deteriorated more rapidly than these specialised interventions could be implemented.
Nigerians mourn Aunty Esther on Social Media
The announcement of Ms. Mensah’s death has triggered a profound and universal wave of sorrow across Nigeria’s digital landscape. On X, Instagram, and Facebook, the hashtag #AuntyEsther has trended continuously since the news broke, serving as a virtual book of condolence for a woman who had come to symbolise the Nigerian spirit of "hustle" and resilience.
See some reactions below:
It is well. Peaceful rest to her 🙏🏾— Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10) December 27, 2025
I really do not know what to say https://t.co/9OiXwQ6w51
Aunty Esther’s caregiver, Auntymuse, has sadly confirmed her passing after a battle with breast cancer— Vampz (@Hybrid_Ola) December 27, 2025
May her soul rest in peace 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/9mzGx1SmgH
Aunty Esther is no more.— Noorie (@nuradeeeen) December 27, 2025
My deepest condolences to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/dlfK9Z57Oa
I’ve not really lost anybody close to me, even if she was not but I saw as a big Aunt.. so sad all that is left are memories of her jovial self😪🕊️ https://t.co/mxYLY0QDi5— Baddy of Lagos 👑 (@_belikebaddy) December 27, 2025
December 27, 2025
Rest in perfect peace Aunty Esther 💔 https://t.co/mi49ZGB7N5— Oyindamola (@houseofneeyo) December 27, 2025
Condolences to her family.— Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) December 27, 2025
This is sad. https://t.co/GDL6vkW3g8
Aunty Esther is dead💔😳😳😳 may her soul rest in peace 💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/xPkUR6Upeu— Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) December 27, 2025
Aunty Esther: From Errand Girl to National Treasure
Esther Mensah was not merely a patient, she was a symbol of the Nigerian spirit. When she first went viral, it was as a woman unapologetically hustling in the markets to provide for her young son. She possessed a rare, radiant warmth that turned strangers into stakeholders in her life. This "Pepper Girl" persona was built on dignity, which made her recent medical choices all the more polarizing.
In her final weeks, Esther became the centre of a fierce national debate regarding the autonomy of a patient versus the expectations of a donor public. While medical professionals urged standard procedures, Esther remained steadfast in her religious refusal of blood products. Her caregiver, Aunty Muse, who stood by her throughout the ordeal, broke the news to a grieving community with a succinct tribute: "May her soul rest in peace."
Editor’s Note: Pulse Nigeria extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Esther Ezinne Omolola Mensah. May her soul rest in peace.