Pulse Fiesta 2025 Is Bringing Lagos’ Biggest Rave to the Beach

If you were at Pulse Fiesta 2024, you already know we don’t play when it comes to parties. Over 3,000 people showed up, danced, sang, and celebrated all night. We had musical acts like Ruger, Dwin The Stoic, Peruzzi and Taves. But this year, we’re switching it all the way up. Pulse Fiesta 2025: Rave SZN is a full-blown, all-night rave set against the waves at Sol Beach, Lagos, on December 6th, from 7 pm till dawn. Think high-energy DJ sets, bold fashion, glowing lights, and thousands of people moving as one under the night sky.

Ruger at Pulse Fiesta 2024

Tickets are live now at tix.africa/fiestarave . Early bird tickets are almost sold out, and you don’t want to be the one watching this on Instagram the next day. Here’s everything you need to know before you pull up:

This isn’t your regular beach party. Pulse Fiesta 2025 is bringing Beats Till Dawn. It's a rave on the beach! Picture this: the sound of crashing waves mixing with heavy bass, lights bouncing off the ocean, and thousands of bodies moving in sync.



Sol Beach will transform into a rave playground, packed with immersive photo zones, tattoo and piercing booths, game corners, and brand experience areas designed to keep your energy high all night. What do you wear? We want to see your shortest crop tops, Ayra Starr length-skirts, sleeveless tanks, bandanas, and fits that say, I came to dance and be seen.

The Soundtrack of the Night

Crowd Controller live at Pulse Fiesta 2025

If last year’s live acts were your jam, wait till you experience what’s coming. 2025’s Pulse Fiesta is ditching the traditional concert setup for a true rave lineup, all DJs, all energy. Expect back-to-back sets from some of the dopest names in Afrobeats and electronic music: Casper Sandra (Pulse in-house DJ, certified party starter)

Sigag Lauren

WEAREALLCHEMICALS

Abiodun

Sons of Ubuntu

Aniko

Sons of Ubuntu live at Pulse Fiesta 2025

With hypemen SlymShady, Tolu Daniel, and MIA keeping the crowd charged and surprise performances, this year’s soundscape is built to make you lose track of time. Here’s the thing: this isn’t one of those parties that fade out by midnight. Pulse Fiesta is built for stamina, the lights stay on, the decks keep spinning, and the beach doesn’t sleep till dawn. Expect fireworks, confetti, maybe even a sunrise moment that’ll live rent-free in your head all year long.