You walk into a party with flashing lights and thumping bass; is it a rave, a concert, or a festival? We often use the words interchangeably, but they’re not the same thing. Each has its own energy, music, and crowd, from Mainland Block Parties to Calabar’s famous carnival. Before you buy that ticket, here’s how to tell which is which.

Quick Guide: How They Differ

Event Type Main Vibe Music Style Crowd Duration Example Rave High-energy, underground EDM, techno, house Youthful, free-spirited All-night Mainland House, Group Therapy Festival Big, themed celebration Mix of genres Diverse, large crowd Multi-day Felabration, Eat Drink Festival Concert Artist-focused Single act or band or main acts Fans of performer 2–4 hours Olamide Live in Concert (OLIC), the Experience Lagos Carnival Cultural parade Afrobeat, soca, drums Community, families All-day Calabar Carnival, Lagos Fanti Carnival Block Party Local street event DJs, live sets Neighbourhood crowd primarily Few hours Mainland Block Party

What Exactly Is a Rave?

A rave is a high-energy dance party centred around electronic music, usually EDM, techno, or house. Expect flashing lights, glow sticks, and DJs mixing non-stop tracks till sunrise.

Raves are all about energy and community, not necessarily the performer. Unlike concerts, there’s no headline act; the music (DJ Sets) and hype are the main attractions.

While the rave scene in Nigeria is still growing, Group Therapy, Boiler Room Lagos, Monochroma are good examples with the heavy beats, lighting that sucks you in, and an all-night crowd.

What Makes a Festival Different?

A festival is much bigger and broader. It celebrates a theme: music, art, food, culture, or even tech. Festivals typically last multiple days, with several stages, vendors, and diverse performances. Unlike raves, festivals combine live acts, DJs, food stalls, art installations, and workshops all in one place. Some examples include: Flytime Fest (Lagos): multi-day music event featuring Nigerian and international stars.

Felabration: a festival celebrating Fela Kuti’s music and Afrobeat legacy.

Lagos Fringe Festival: showcasing theatre, art, and live music. Key difference: Raves are about sound and energy; festivals are about variety and culture.

So, What’s a Concert Then?

A concert is a live performance by one or a few main acts. Think of it as the most focused experience of all. People come to see a specific artist or band, not just to party. Concerts usually have structured performances, professional staging, and clear start and end times. Some examples include: Davido’s Timeless Concert at Tafawa Balewa Square

Asake’s O2 Arena show (streamed and replayed in Nigeria)

Ayra Starr’s Lagos homecoming concert

Olamide Live in Concert (OLIC)

Olamide Live in Concert (OLIC)

The Experience Lagos at Tafawa Balewa Square

Concerts are for fans; people sing along, record videos, and connect directly with their favourite artists.

Carnival: Culture on Display

A carnival is a street parade full of costumes, colours, music, and dance, often tied to cultural or religious celebrations. It’s less about individual artists and more about community expression and tradition. Expect drums, choreography, floats, and cultural symbolism. Nigerian examples: Calabar Carnival: Africa’s biggest street party, known for elaborate costumes and cultural displays.

Lagos Fanti Carnival: blending Yoruba, Brazilian, and Caribbean influences. Carnivals are celebrations of identity where culture takes centre stage, not just music.

Block Party: The Local Vibe

A block party is a neighbourhood street party where the community closes off a section of the road for food, drinks, and music. It’s informal, often free, and focused on connection; people bring their own speakers, DJs set up open decks, and everyone’s welcome. It's a bit different from Nigerian examples like Mainland Block Party, but it still holds the core of what a block party should be. Key energy: Chill and inclusive. The party belongs to the people.

Why People Mix Them Up

These events often overlap. A festival might include a rave-style night, or a concert may feel like a festival if multiple artists perform. Social media also blurs lines; everyone just calls it a “rave” or a “show.” Recent Mainland Block Party editions like the edition with Adekunle Gold have been a mix of concerts, carnival , raves (the edition with Sarz and Tyler ICU), and a block party. But the core difference lies in purpose: Raves = energy and escape

Festivals = community and experience

Concerts = performance and fandom

Carnivals = culture and heritage

Block parties = neighbourhood connection

In Closing: Which One Is Right for You?