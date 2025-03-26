The Best Affordable Restaurants for Brunch & Bottomless Cocktails

According to restaurant research firm Technomic , brunch has become the new dinner. Many of us have now seen our breakfast bleed into lunch more often than not. Restaurants have embraced this trend by crafting brunch menus that capture the best of both worlds. You know what’s better than one drink? Two, but our budgets might argue against that. That’s where the brilliant idea of bottomless cocktails comes in. So, for a set period, your glass can be refilled with your favourite drinks without any worries.

This article spotlights the best affordable spots that have the littest brunch menu and bottomless cocktails.

1. Cafeteria

Location: 16 Akin Adesola Victoria Island. Founded in 2018 by Taiwo and Kehinde Smith, Cafeteria brings a world-class brunch experience to Lagos. Drawing inspiration from their Chicago roots and diverse brunch traditions across the country, the twins have crafted a menu of dishes to delight local and international guests. My top recommendations include pulled beef skillet and their very berry bowl.

2. HSE Gourmet (Lekki Phase 1)

Location: 25 Babatope Bejide Crescent, Lekki Phase 1 If you love home-style comfort food with a touch of gourmet flair, HSE Gourmet is the place for you. This stylish restaurant serves brunch classics like buttermilk pancakes and French toast; the portions are generous, the flavours are rich, and the atmosphere is warm and inviting. Recommended dishes from their brunch menu : Buttermilk Pancakes : ₦15, 000 – Fluffy and perfectly golden, served with maple syrup and berry sauce.

Breakfast Flatbread : ₦20, 000 – A delightful mix of mushrooms, sausages, bacon, fried egg, mozzarella, and chilli jam on house-made flatbread.

HSE Breakfast Mix: ₦18, 000– Toasted white bread, sausage, bacon, eggs, baked beans, and avocado, served with cream cheese and butter. You can reach them at 0809 086 5298 or check out their Instagram page for more details

3. Sycamore by Onebasket

Location: 30a Bashiru Shittu Avenue, Magodo Phase 2. The decor here is very homey, with an outdoor dining area that is lush with greenery. Their brunch options range from the Syca Burger Meal ₦8,900) (a Juicy beef or chicken burger, cheese, and toppings served with fries) to the English Breakfast ₦8,600) (French toast with eggs, bacon, sausage, grilled tomatoes, and baked beans) and the American Breakfast ₦8,600) (Waffles or Pancakes with eggs, bacon, sausage, baked beans, and maple syrup). Check the menu for all they offer. From 12-4 PM on Saturdays and Sundays, Sycamorebyonebasket offers unlimited mimosas at ₦10,500, unlimited cocktails at ₦12,000 and unlimited cocktails at ₦15,000.

4. Chapter Lagos

Location: 1623 Saka Jojo St, Victoria Island, Lagos. Chapter Lagos is a modern Indian restaurant located in Victoria Island, Lagos. Their food menu is divided into six categories: Nibbles, Small plates, Grills/tandoor, Large plates, Sides/bread and desserts. They also have unlimited cocktails from 4 pm to 10 pm for ₦16,000. Sip, savour, and celebrate with any cocktails from the Chapter Lagos menu: Palm Lagos, Chapter 75, Watermelon kamikaze, Uyayak Fashion, Stormy Chapter and Blueberry Margarita.

5. Buttermilk (Victoria Island)

Location: 124 T.F. Kuboye Road, Oniru, Lekki. Sometimes, your belly calls for a brunch that feels like a warm hug—rich, satisfying, and indulgent and that is what Buttermilk is known to deliver. Buttermilk specialises in Southern-inspired comfort food, offering everything from classic pancakes to crispy fried chicken and waffles. Recommended Brunch Items: Buttermilk Pancakes – Soft, fluffy, and served with fresh fruit and syrup.

Belgian Waffles – Crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, and perfect with a side of bacon.

Buttermilk Chicken & Waffles – A delicious combination of crispy fried chicken and warm, buttery waffles. Buttermilk prices range between ₦9,000 and ₦15,000, depending on your order. For reservations or inquiries, contact them at 0913 222 6692 or 0916 856 6725.

6. Brisk Lagos

Brisk Lagos is a lively Brunch and Bar getaway in the heart of Ikoyi. At Brisk Lagos, the aesthetics match the quality of meals. Their brunch menu, called the Good Morning Sunshine (9 am to 2 pm), consists of hearty eggs (eggs benedict, sunny sourdough, egg wrap hollandaise), Pancakes (chicken pancakes, blueberry americana), toasty delights (turkey chicken twist, smoked salmon toast), Dolce corner (oreo french toast), and brunch tidbits (plantain, avocado slices, sauteed vegetables). https://www.instagram.com/p/C6dWbJvo_uW/?hl=en