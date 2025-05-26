When people think of royalty, they often imagine prestige, wealth, and impeccable dignity.

However, behind the glittering crowns and ceremonial robes, royal families are not immune to the turmoil of personal relationships and public drama. Here in Nigeria, particularly in the Yoruba kingdom, marital controversies involving revered kings and their queens have captivated public interest.

Among the many headlines, three Yoruba queens—Oloris—have especially sparked intense debate, backlash across social media, primarily due to accusations of infidelity. While these allegations have been denied or contested, the resulting fallout shook the foundations of their royal unions.

Let’s revisit the stories of the three Oloris who were accused of cheating, and in the process, became the faces of royal scandal.

1. Olori Zaynab Otiti Obanor & Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

Olori Zaynab Otiti, formerly known as Olori Wuraola, married the Ooni of Ife in 2016 in a wedding that received national attention. However, the union lasted only 17 months, ending in a divorce that triggered widespread speculation. At the heart of the matter were rumours of infidelity.

Zaynab, however, publicly refuted these claims, pointing out that if she had truly been unfaithful, traditional Yoruba customs would have demanded severe consequences, yet none followed. She alleged emotional neglect, threats of violence, and rejection by the king’s sisters as contributing factors to her departure.

In an Instagram post, Wuraola called for an end to the culture of “shaming and vilifying women with false stories of infidelity and nefarious behaviour.” She wrote:

The spreading of false information (through ‘sources’ that are too scared to be identified) is the mark of cowards and a cover-up for the guilty parties to justify their horrific actions. There is absolutely no truth to the false stories they told against me, regarding infidelity and infertility. What I can confirm is that the Ooni and I are no more. I inhale love and exhale gratitude.

2. Olori Chanel Chin & Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi

Canadian-Jamaican Chanel Chin entered Nigerian royalty as the wife of the Oluwo of Iwoland. The couple, who married in 2015 and had a son together, often appeared affectionate in public and were seen as modern royal partners. But their marriage ended abruptly in 2019 amid allegations that Chanel had been unfaithful.

Chanel fiercely denied the cheating claims, stating she had never been involved with any man other than the Oluwo. In an interview with Punch, she said:

I was never caught with another man. We had 10 civil defence officers and policemen following us; and they were armed. They lived in the palace and followed us everywhere. So, it was absolutely impossible for Oluwo to catch me red-handed with a man. If I wanted to go to the bathroom, there was a policeman following me. I challenge him to give details of any such encounter. I have never defiled my bed or my body. I was never an unfaithful wife. Rather, I have forgiven many unfaithful acts committed against our bed, our marriage and our family.

She shared that a WhatsApp message from an old friend expressing affection had been misinterpreted by the king, who used the opportunity to declare her unfaithful.

I was actually chatting with somebody I had known for a long time. It was a WhatsApp message after the person saw my display photo. The person said he loved and cared about me and that I should always make myself happy. Oluwo saw the text and sensationalised it, that I had a boyfriend. And that was not the case. My crime was that the person said he loved and cared about me and I did not correct him and say, ‘Don’t say you love me’. I take responsibility for that. But I don’t think I deserved the public shame and disgrace I went through because of that.

According to her, this incident was sensationalised, despite her pleas and apologies, and ultimately used as a pretext to end the marriage.

3. Olori Badirat Ajoke & Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III

Olori Badirat Ajoke, was the glamorous ninth wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, one of the most powerful kings in Nigeria. She was known for her beauty and youth, having married the Alaafin at just 19. Ajoke was accused of having an affair with popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde (Kwam 1), who was installed as the Maiyegun of Yorubaland by the same king.

The scandal exploded online swirling through blogs and gossip pages. In response, Ajoke fervently denied the allegations. Also, the musician KWAM1 vehemently denied the allegations as well. Following her exit from the palace, Queen Ola shared insight on some of the things she has learned following the end of her marriage to the Oyo monarch in an Instagram Q&A session. See some of her replies below:

Following the king’s death in 2022, Ajoke paid a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, describing him as her best friend and expressing pain at their separation. Her post subtly hinted at palace rivalries and jealousy from other queens, which may have contributed to the breakdown of her marriage. She wrote:

I was thinking it’s all lies and that you are coming back but I’m afraid I was wrong. The father of my kids, whom I met at an impressionable age, left when it was least expected. Whenever I tell people that the bond we share can be likened to that of a ‘Siamese’, having been married to you at age 19, they are more than transfixed. We were practically best of friends but the moment they had an inkling about whom your favourite was, everything flopped.

These three women—Zaynab, Chanel, and Badirat—may come from different backgrounds, but their experiences reflect a common thread. Whether guilty or innocent, they all became public spectacles, subject to cultural scrutiny and social media judgment. In a world where rich and powerful kings are rarely questioned, the queens often bear the brunt of blame.