Why Nigerian Kings never remove their crowns in public

A famous story illustrating this cultural norm is that of Attah Ameh Oboni, a revered Igala king.

The story goes that a long, long time ago, during a gathering in Kaduna that included prominent traditional rulers and the Queen of England, Attah Ameh Oboni, an Igala king was asked to remove his cap as a sign of respect.

Attah Ameh refused, explaining that it was a cultural taboo for him to do so. When pressed further, he reluctantly removed his cap, only for a swarm of bees to emerge, causing chaos in the hall. The Queen of England as well as other rulers in the meeting ran helter-skelter and the hall became empty as some were stung by the bees and the meeting ended.

In Nigerian culture, traditional monarchs, often referred to as Obas, Emirs, or Kings, hold esteemed positions that symbolize both political authority and spiritual significance and one of the most sacred aspects of their regalia is the crown, which represents their divine right to rule and their connection to ancestral lineage.

The Cultural Significance of the Crown

In many Nigerian traditions, it is considered a taboo for monarchs to remove their crowns or caps in public. The reason for this is deeply spiritual: the crown is seen as an extension of the king’s power, directly linked to the ancestors who bestow him with guidance and protection.

According to traditional beliefs, removing the crown in public exposes the king’s spiritual essence, making him vulnerable to harm and weakening his divine authority. Such an act is seen as a violation of sacred customs, one that could bring misfortune to both the ruler and the community.

For instance, among the Yoruba people, the crown known as Ade is far more than an ornamental headpiece. It is a powerful emblem of an Oba’s legitimacy and divine ordination. These crowns are often intricately beaded, with some featuring veils that conceal the king’s face, further symbolizing his mystical status.

The Ade is believed to contain ase, a spiritual force that empowers the king with wisdom, fairness, and the ability to lead. This belief in the supernatural essence of the crown is what makes it an integral part of the Oba’s identity hence it cannot be casually removed in public.

So this practice of never removing their crowns in public is rooted in cultural beliefs, spiritual taboos, and historical traditions that reinforce their authority.

Beyond spiritual beliefs, the practice of always wearing the crown in public helps maintain the king’s authority and mystique. In many societies, rulers are not meant to appear ordinary; their presence must always command respect and reverence.

By keeping the crown on at all times, Nigerian kings visually reinforce their unique status. It serves as a constant reminder of their role as both political leaders and spiritual custodians, ensuring that traditional structures and respect for monarchy remain intact.