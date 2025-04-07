See why this Yoruba king married 6 wives in two months

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, made headlines in 2022 when he married six women within the space of two months.

In the modern history of Nigerian royalty, few stories have captured the public’s attention quite like that. What was the reason behind it? people wondered. Following the marriages, social media users likened the Osun State monarch to the Biblical King Solomon.

The serial weddings came on the heels of the the Ooni’s separation from Prophetess Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi, whom he had married in October 2018. Their split was announced in December 2021.

After the separation from Naomi, the Ooni embarked on a series of marriages between September and October 2022, solidifying his status as a traditional monarch in both symbolism and practice. According to the Voice of Nigeria, the Ooni of Ife said:

When my marriage ended and I became single, many mocked me, saying that a king without a queen commands no respect. I was alone, and I asked God: who did I wrong? I had never harmed anyone. He told me to relax. Now, look at me; there are queens all around the palace.

Naomi was not the Ooni’s first wife. His journey into fatherhood began in 1994 when he had his first child, Adeola Aanuolouwapo Ogunwusi, with Omolara Olatubosun — both were teenagers at the time, and they were never married.

In 2008, however, he married Adebukola Bombata, but the union ended in separation in 2016. Later that same year, he married Zaynab Otiti Obanor, a marriage that lasted barely a year before ending in divorce. He went on to marry Naomi in 2018.

Here’s a look at the six women who became queens in rapid succession:

1. Olori Mariam Anako

Raised in the household of former Inspector General of Police Mohammed Abubakar, Mariam was the first to be married in the series. Her mother, a retired police officer and politician, is known in public circles. Mariam reportedly works in the oil and gas sector.

2. Olori Elizabeth Opeoluwa Akinmuda

Shortly after his marriage to Mariam, the Ooni married Elizabeth Akinmuda in Magodo, Lagos. A Scotland-based Electronic Data Processor from Ondo State, Elizabeth was represented by the king’s chiefs during the wedding ceremony.

3. Olori Tobi Phillips Ogunwusi

A former World Miss University Africa 2012 and graduate of Marine Science from the University of Lagos, Tobi had worked closely with the Ooni for over six years before becoming his wife. She is a fashion entrepreneur and a native of Okitipupa, Ondo State.

4. Olori Princess Ashley Adegoke

A UK-based chartered accountant, Ashley is from the Lafogido ruling house of Ile-Ife. She holds a Master’s degree from the University of Greenwich and runs a foundation focused on supporting less privileged children and widows.

5. Olori Princess Ronke Ademiluyi

A descendant of the late Ooni Ajagun Ademiluyi, Ronke is royalty in her own right. A law graduate from the University of West London, she is the founder of Africa Fashion Week London and its Nigerian counterpart. Her mission has long been to uplift African fashion talent on the global stage.

6. Olori Princess Temitope Adesegun

Based in Lagos and formerly involved in public service, Temitope served under the Babatunde Fashola administration and is known for her humanitarian work. She is a divorcee with experience across both public and private sectors.

Why did the Ooni of Ife marry six women in two months?

During his 48th birthday and seventh coronation anniversary in 2024, the Ooni explained the reason behind the serial weddings. He stated that despite his efforts to make changes, the traditional customs of Ile Ife required him to follow a certain path. He said:

If I had my way, I tried to challenge it, but it blew in my face but thank God I’m still alive. It’s an institution that is rich in heritage, culture, and tradition.