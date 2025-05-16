In Yorubaland, kings are more than just figureheads, they are the living custodians of culture, tradition, and ancestral heritage.

They are known as Obas, and these monarchs command respect, wield influence, and stand as symbols of continuity. While their roles are deeply rooted in spiritual and communal leadership, many have also embraced the modern world of business and investment, amassing fortunes that rival Nigeria’s top billionaires.

They are now a blend of ancient royalty and modern-day moguls. A slight digging into their fortunes reveals oil empires, real estate ventures, and luxury fleets. These kings prove that royal blood can flow with both tradition and wealth. These are the top 5 richest kings in Yorubaland:

5. Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi — Deji of Akure

Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II is the 47th and current traditional ruler of Akure Kingdom, a traditional state in Akure, the Ondo State capital. He was proclaimed Deji of Akure in 2015. He is a prominent member of the Nigerian Institute of Architects.

Oba Aladelusi is also one of the founding members of the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and a real estate developer. In 2022, he was awarded the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

4. Oba Michael Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo — Alake of Egba

Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III is the current Alake of Egba, a clan in Abeokuta, Nigeria. He has ruled since 2 August 2005. He is the 10th Alake to rule over the Egba Kingdom. Oba Gbadebo served in the Nigerian Army and rose to become a Colonel before he retired to ascend the throne.

As the Alake of Egba land in Abeokuta, he chairs several business ventures and once sat at the helm of Oando PLC, one of Nigeria’s biggest oil and gas companies.

3. Oba Rilwan Akiolu — Oba of Lagos

Oba Rilwan Akiolu has reigned over Lagos, Nigeria’s economic nerve centre, since 2003. As the traditional and ceremonial monarch of Lagos, Oba Akiolu lives in opulence. His royal palace is a sprawling estate, and he has a fleet of luxury vehicles to get around town. He owns vast real estate holdings across Lagos and has investments in agriculture and other ventures.

He is rumoured to own a Rolls-Royce, which is not surprising. Rolls-Royce is a popular choice among Nigerian royalty. The Mercedes-Benz S550 is one vehicle he enjoys being chauffeured in. He also has a Toyota Prado Jeep and many more.

2. Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi — Ooni of Ife

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi is the 51st and current Ooni of Ife. He is a traditional ruler and monarch of the Yoruba people of Ile-Ife. He ascended to the throne after the passing of Oba Okunade Sijuwade in August 2015.

Before assuming the throne, Ooni of Ife was thriving in the corporate world, working as a certified accountant and doing business in the real estate industry. He was the managing director of Howard Roark Gardens Limited, which constructed the Jacob Mews Estate and Lakeview real estate. He owns a 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Mercedes-Benz S550, and not one, but two Bentleys. He still remains one of the most powerful kings in Nigeria.

1. Oba Obateru Akinruntan — Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom

The Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom is the Yoruba king of Ugbo Kingdom in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State, southwestern Nigeria. The King is generally called "Olugbo" or "Oghone". The current Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom is Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan, a Nigerian multi-millionaire, oil magnate, and founder of Obat Oil, one of Nigeria's largest and most successful private companies. He was crowned in 2009, and the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom has a taste for luxury.

In 2014, he was ranked by Forbes magazine as one of the richest kings in Africa and the richest in Nigeria with a net worth of US$300 million. In 2019, he bragged that he is the highest Oba in Yoruba land. He once said, "I have a $1 million watch, I use the same type of car as the Queen of England".

From riding the same Bentley model as Queen Elizabeth to allegedly owning Nigeria’s most expensive yacht, Oba Akinruntan is in a class of his own. He also made history as the first black person to buy the 2014 Bentley model in 2012.