Meet one of the longest serving kings in Nigeria who has ruled for over 6 decades

Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom, was installed as king on April 2, 1960, just months before Nigeria gained independence.

If there’s a king whose reign has stood the test of time, it has to be Oba Adetona. He has been on the throne for over 64 years, making him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in the country, second only to Oba James Adelusi Aladesuru II, Onigede of Igede-Ekiti.

Oba Adetona remains one of the most respected monarchs in all of Africa. At 90 years old, the king has redefined what it means to be a royal leader in modern Nigeria.

Background

Oba Adetona is from the Anikinaiya royal house and was born on May 10, 1934, in Ijebu Ode. His early education took him through Baptist Schools in Ereko, Ijebu-Ode, Ogbere United Primary School, and Ansar-Ud-Deen School, all within Ijebuland. For his secondary education, he attended the Olu-Iwa College (now Adeola Odutola College) from 1951 to 1956.

As proof of his intellect and ambition, he worked briefly with the Audit Department of the Western Region in Ibadan before resigning in 1958 to study accountancy in the United Kingdom—a rare feat for many at the time.

From Prince To King

Though he was one of six nominees presented by the ODIS (Ojude Oba Descendants' Society), Oba Adetona was unanimously selected by the kingmakers, and the governor of the Western Region at the time signed his Instrument of Office, officially recognising him as the Awujale of Ijebuland at only twenty-six years old.

Following tradition, he went into customary seclusion at the Odo for three months. His official presentation as king was made by Chief Timothy Adeola Odutola, the then Head of the Ijebu Ode Regency Council, on January 18, 1960.

His Achievements?

Oba Adetona’s reign has brought honour, dignity, and integrity to the Ijebu throne. Unlike many ceremonial rulers, he has consistently shown a deep commitment to education, governance, and community development. One of his most outstanding legacies is the establishment of the Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye.

This world-class institution is dedicated to addressing the leadership gap in Nigeria and across Africa. It stands as a testament to his belief in the power of education, accountability, and service. In 2022, the Tai Solarin College of Education in Omu-Ajose was renamed the Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology (SACOETEC) in his honour, a move Governor Dapo Abiodun described as a recognition of the monarch’s immense contributions to education and the prosperity of Ijebuland.

Ojude Oba

Every year, the grand Ojude Oba Festival draws thousands of Ijebu sons and daughters from around the world. They don’t just show up out of obligation, but out of genuine love and reverence for their king. The festival is more than a cultural celebration, it’s a reflection of the deep bond between Oba Adetona and his people, a king deeply loved and respected by his subjects.

Now, 90 years old, Oba Adetona is a father to nine children and continues to play a central role in the spiritual, cultural, and even political journey of Nigeria. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a heartfelt tribute during the monarch’s 90th birthday, praised the Awujale as a pillar of strength, justice, and fairness, a royal father who stood by him through his political evolution. He said:

Kabiyesi has remained a dependable ally. He is not just a traditional ruler but a preeminent royal father who brought honour, courage, and strength of character to the throne for over 60 years.