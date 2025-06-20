The state of North Carolina in the United States has declared June 14, 2025, as ‘Igbo Day’ to celebrate the Nigerian South-East community's excellence and contributions.

The proclamation was made by Josh Stein, governor of North Carolina, in a publication on the state’s official website on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Stein lauded Igbos, who have lived in the state for over 50 years, for contributing significantly to the state’s economy, public service, and civic life.

The Governor noted that the Igbo community in North Carolina has excelled in the education, law, medicine, entrepreneurship, and information technology sectors, as well as occupying state and federal government positions.

ALSO READ: 5 facts you should know about Biafra Day

“Through their collective efforts, the Igbo community aims to inspire future generations to embrace their identity and to foster a strong sense of belonging and purpose within North Carolina,” he said.

“Their vision is to be a thriving community that not only honors and promotes the rich heritage of the Igbo people of Nigeria in North Carolina, but also serves as a beacon of unity, support, and cultural pride.

“They have volunteered in local schools, adopted a highway in North Carolina to aid cleaning efforts, supported women’s shelters and hospitals, organized food pantry drives, and participated in cultural performances at local festivals.

“Igbos in North Carolina are dedicated to ensuring the sustainability of Igbo culture by creating cultural awareness for future generations.

“Igbos in North Carolina are involved in many charitable causes and have contributed to the economy; they have participated in elections and excel in various careers.

“Now, Therefore, I, Josh Stein, Governor of the State of North Carolina, do hereby proclaim June 14, 2025, as ‘Igbo Day’ in North Carolina, and commend its observance to all citizens.”

The state also acknowledged the formation of the Igbo Day Festival Organisation, a non-profit set up in 2022 to unite and educate families about Igbo culture, music, art and traditions.

The maiden edition of the festival was held in July 2022.

This is not the first time a US state has officially proclaimed a day to celebrate a Nigerian ethnic group. On August 10, 2022, the state of Minnesota declared proclaimed ‘Igbo Day.’