Igbo by Blood: Meet Davido’s Late Grandmother, Dr Nnenna Esther Adeleke

Afrobeats superstar Davido recently stirred conversation online after affirming his Igbo heritage, saying, “I am Igbo by blood,” amid controversy for hanging out with people of Igbo heritage.

Fans and commentators have since pointed to the artiste’s paternal grandmother, the late Dr Nnenna Esther Adeleke, as proof of his roots.

Born Igbo, Nnenna Esther Adeleke was the mother of Dr. Adedeji Adeleke (Davido’s father), Governor Ademola Adeleke (B-Red’s father), and the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke. She was from Akwete in Ukwa East LGA, Abia State and died in 2011.

Her legacy remains woven into the Adeleke family’s lineage and influence across both Yoruba and Igbo communities. Davido’s father and his siblings speak fluent Igbo, which Governor Adeleke argued was more fluent than their Yoruba.

A resurfaced quote from Davido shed further light on the emotional and spiritual depth of his connection to his grandmother’s heritage:

I was 10 years old when my late mother told me this: ‘David Obim, you will achieve great things but will grow greater if you keep in touch with my people. They will teach you how not to depend on your father’s wealth but also grow your own.

When I say ‘I am Igbo,’ it goes beyond just words but spiritual. When I am around Igbo, all I get is joy, love, and how to make more money! I love you mummy.