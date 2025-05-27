Prince Arthur Eze, one of Nigeria’s wealth giants, stands tall, his name dripping in oil wealth.

It feels like the perfect time to say -Money na water and e dey flow like oil... because the figures attached to his wealth is mind blowing! Nigeria is home to some of the continent’s wealthiest individuals, many of whom have amassed their fortunes in oil, telecommunications, manufacturing, and finance, and Arthur Eze is standing on ten toes in oil wealth, but that's not all; he is also royalty.

Who Is Arthur Eze?

He was born on 27 November 1948 in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area, Anambra State. He is a prince born into a traditional royal family. His elder brother, Igwe Robert Eze, is the monarch of Ukpo, a town in Dunukofia. Arthur Eze attended St. Augustin Secondary School in Nkwere, Imo State, in 1970. After completing his Secondary School education, he proceeded to California State University to pursue a degree in Mechanical and Chemical Engineering from 1974 to 1978.

In 1991, Arthur Eze founded Atlas Oranto Petroleum, and it is now Nigeria’s largest privately held company that specialises in oil production and exploration. Prince Arthur Eze, popularly referred to as “Ozoigbondu” - a traditional title bestowed upon him. He is not just a businessman; he is royalty, a philanthropist, a political influencer, and a visionary industrialist.

He is the founder and CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, which holds the title of the largest privately-held oil exploration company in Nigeria and the largest holder of oil exploration blocks in Africa, with 22 licenses across the continent. Atlas Oranto has its regional offices situated in top countries in West Africa, and its primary technical location is situated in Lagos, Nigeria, with a headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

A year after setting up Atlas Oranto, the business mogul founded Triax Airlines in 1992 following the deregulation of airlines in Nigeria. Before its folding up in 2000, Triax Airlines operated from Enugu Airport and had three Boeing 727s under its operations.

A Godfather In Politics

In his home state of Anambra, Prince Arthur Eze is regarded as a "godfather" in state politics. He played a role in the founding of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in his sitting room, and he has been a major political backer in Anambra State. Numerous politicians have credited their rise to his strategic endorsements and financial backing.

In 2005, he sponsored Senator Joy Emordi following the annulment of Emmanuel Anosike. He is also rumoured to be a party to sponsoring candidates he believes have the traits to govern in Anambra State.

Net Worth and Assets

As of 2024, Arthur Eze’s net worth is estimated at $5.8 billion, making him one of the richest men in Nigeria and arguably the wealthiest Igbo man.

His luxury possessions include: 5 Rolls-Royce models (worth over ₦1 billion)

7 Maybachs

2 private jets (including a Falcon and a Bombardier jet worth over $25 million)

A once fully-owned airline—Triax Airlines—which operated in Nigeria in the 1990s.

Beyond wealth, Arthur Eze is widely respected for his philanthropy. He has contributed billions to charitable causes in Nigeria and across Africa, including a ₦500 million donation at Gen. Ibrahim Babangida’s book launch in 2025. Speaking at the launch, he said he had known Gen. Ibrahim Babangida since 1979, and he made him what he is today.

Other generous acts include $12 million for the construction of St. Stephen’s Anglican Deanery in Bayelsa

$6.3 million for flood relief in Nigeria

$800,000 to Boko Haram victims

$800,000 for school construction in South Sudan

N25 million donation ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Numerous donations to churches, universities, and local development projects

He built a medical research unit for the Nnamdi Azikiwe University. He modernised a market in Ukpo and also created road networks linking Dunukofia with neighbouring towns, Abba, Awkuzu, Ifite-Dunu, and Abagana in Anambra State. He also funded the construction of an overhead bridge in Ebonyi State.

Prince Arthur Eze has awarded thousands of scholarships to both indigent and high-performing students across Anambra and other southeastern states. He has also financed the reconstruction and renovation of schools, libraries, and ICT centres, especially in rural communities. His generosity extends to tertiary institutions, where he funds research programs and provides educational grants.

So, Is He the Richest Igbo Man?

The debate over who holds the title of the richest Igbo man has been ongoing, with names like Cletus Ibeto, Emeka Offor, Innocent Chukwuma (Innoson), and Cletus Uzoezie Oragwa (Zenco) frequently mentioned. Each of these individuals has built an impressive fortune through diverse ventures ranging from oil and manufacturing to telecommunications and real estate.

While Arthur Eze's net worth is estimated at $5.8 billion, it's noteworthy that Forbes has not included him in their official billionaire rankings, which has led to some scepticism about the exact figures. However, his wealth is undeniably substantial. His extensive investments in oil, telecommunications, aviation, and banking, coupled with his philanthropic endeavours, underscore his financial prowess.