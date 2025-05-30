5 facts you should know about Biafra Day

Biafra Day is a significant day of remembrance for millions of Nigerians and members of the Igbo community worldwide.

Observed on May 30 each year, it marks the declaration of the short-lived Republic of Biafra and the brutal civil war that followed.

Here are five essential facts you should know about Biafra Day:

1. Biafra Day Marks the Declaration of a Breakaway Republic

On May 30, 1967, Colonel Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu declared the Eastern Region of Nigeria an independent state—the Republic of Biafra.

This bold move was in response to political marginalisation, ethnic violence, and economic disparity, triggering the Nigerian Civil War.

2. The Nigerian Civil War Resulted in a Humanitarian Catastrophe

The war lasted for 30 months (1967–1970) and led to the deaths of over 1 million people, most of them Biafran civilians who perished from starvation due to blockades.

The conflict drew international attention and sparked one of the largest humanitarian relief efforts of its time.

3. Biafra Day Is Not the Same as Igbo Day

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) clarify that Biafra Day is separate from Igbo Day, which celebrates Igbo cultural heritage.

Biafra Day is specifically a memorial for those who died during the war and in the struggle for self-determination.

4. It Is Commemorated with Sit-at-Home Orders and Vigils

In Southeastern Nigeria, Biafra Day is often observed with sit-at-home orders, candlelight vigils, and religious services.

Streets empty, businesses close, and communities reflect in silence and mourning. These actions aim to honour the dead and reinforce calls for justice and autonomy.

5. Biafra Day Continues to Stir Political Debate

More than 50 years after the war, Biafra Day remains politically sensitive.

Some see it as a legitimate day of mourning, while others fear it promotes secessionist ideas.