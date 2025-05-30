Nigeria’s First Ladies From 1999: — Who’s your favourite?

Nigeria’s First Ladies may not hold an official title in the constitution, but their influence on national life is undeniable.

They are often involved in social causes like health advocacy, youth and women's empowerment. These women take this informal role and turn it into a platform for real, measurable change. Though the First Lady's office isn’t constitutionally recognised, they receive funding and support, and their initiatives have left lasting marks on Nigeria’s social and political landscape.

Let’s take a look at Nigeria’s First Ladies from 1999 and their notable achievements. Which one embodied the role of the mother of the nation in your opinion?

1. Stella Obasanjo (1999–2005)

She is perhaps one of the most beloved first ladies in Nigeria’s history. Stella Obasanjo, wife of President Olusegun Obasanjo, was known for her warmth, elegance, and fierce commitment to the vulnerable. Her signature initiative, the Child Care Trust (CCT), focused on supporting children with disabilities and women with special needs. The project sought to offer quality healthcare and social services to those often overlooked in national policy conversations.

Her initiatives also extended to vocational training programs and advocating for women's participation in politics and the economy. Stella was also a fashionista in her time, and her gele was a force to be reckoned with. Tragically, Stella died in 2005 after complications from cosmetic surgery, just weeks before her 60th birthday. Yet her legacy lives on in the many lives she touched through her work in health and education, and her deeply human approach to leadership. She had one son, Olumuyiwa Obasanjo.

ALSO READ: Obasanjo recalls how his late wife went extra mile to get him out of prison

2. Turai Yar’Adua (2007–2010)

Turai was known for her quiet strength. She was the wife of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and was not one for the spotlight, but her impact was real. Through the Women and Youth Empowerment Foundation (WAYEF), she tackled issues around healthcare, drug abuse, poverty alleviation, and lifelong learning.

Turai was also a staunch advocate for the welfare of persons with disabilities and fought against gender-based violence and cancer. She and President Yar’Adua had seven children.

3. Patience Jonathan (2010–2015)

Whether you loved her for her bold speeches or criticised her flamboyant style, Patience Jonathan, wife of President Goodluck Jonathan, was unforgettable. She was nicknamed “Mama Peace” because she turned her position into a force for social change. Her NGO, A. Areuera Reachout Foundation, was dedicated to empowering women and rehabilitating female ex-convicts, especially in the Niger Delta.

The foundation also offered medical support to those with heart conditions and provided skill-building programs for youth and women. Patience championed peace, women’s rights, and rural empowerment in a way no other First Lady had done before her, earning both admiration and controversy in equal measure. Her efforts earned her international recognition, including the "Beyond The Tears" International Humanitarian Award in 2008. The Jonathans have two children.

4. Aisha Buhari (2015–2023)

Aisha Buhari, wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, brought a modern, sometimes critical, voice to the presidency. With a fashion-forward style and direct manner of speaking, she challenged norms. Her foundation, Future Assured, was particularly committed to advocating for women, children, and adolescents, focusing on nutrition, reproductive health, and girl-child education.

Her advocacy extended to combating early marriage, sexual abuse, and domestic violence, and she trained over 5,000 women in revenue-generating activities to promote self-reliance. Unlike many before her, Aisha did not shy away from airing her views on national governance , sometimes clashing with political figures within her husband’s circle. She used her influence to push for more transparency, health sector reforms, and female participation in politics. The Buharis have five children.

5. Oluremi Tinubu (2023–Present)

Currently serving as Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu brings to the role decades of public service. As former First Lady of Lagos State and later Senator for Lagos Central (2011–2023), she’s not new to power or its responsibilities. A pastor, lawmaker, and long-time advocate for women and youth, Oluremi blends faith with action.

She founded the New Era Foundation, which initiated programs like the Spelling Bee competition to promote education among youth. In 2025, she awarded ₦25 million to an autistic teenager who set a Guinness World Record, highlighting her commitment to supporting exceptional talents. While her tenure as First Lady is just beginning, many are hopeful she will continue her legacy of service from the National Assembly to Aso Rock, particularly in youth development , moral leadership, and social reform. She and President Bola Tinubu have three children.