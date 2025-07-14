Like Abacha, like Buhari?

Some of those reacting to the recent passing of former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, were barely sentient when the death of late Nigerian military ruler, Sani Abacha was announced 27 years ago in June 1998.

While death remains a tragic and unwanted event, sentiments expressed in reaction to it typically vary depending on a number of factors which include the level of goodwill the deceased enjoyed while alive as well as their state of being as they breathed their last.

For the aforementioned leaders, their deaths occurred at seemingly inconspicuous moments but that didn't prevent them from assuming national historic status, largely because of the closely similar nature of the reactions that trailed the respective announcements.

How did Nigerians react to Abacha's death in 1998?

Obtained evidence from Nigeria's foremost digital news library, Archivi.ng, shows that the death of Abacha was well-received with pleasure and jubilation by Nigerians in 1998.

Excerpts from the news item published by P.M News on June 9, 1998 reveal the great celebrations that filled the air and streets once the death of the military ruler became public knowledge.

A front cover story of the specific issue boldly carried the headline, "Abacha Has Paid For His Sins", capturing the brazen and unapologetic thrill that enveloped the atmosphere across the board.

How are Nigerians reacting to the death of Buhari in 2025?

A careful look at social media commentaries and reactions so far indicates a predominantly celebratory sentiment, particularly among the youths.

There's also an underlying palpable sense of relief being expressed, almost hinting at the former president's demise as a retributive act orchestrated by the divine rather than a natural occurrence of life.

Even the public holiday announcement in his honour appears to have triggered delight and a sense of reward as opposed to its intended purpose of nationwide solemn reflection.

It cannot, however, be said that the reactions have completely followed the same pattern as that of the late Gen Sani Abacha.

Upon further observation, eulogies and tributes have also made their way to the public domain in honour of the life and legacy of the late former president.