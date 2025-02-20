BREAKING: Babangida finally admits MKO Abiola won June 12, 1993 presidential election

Former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has publicly admitted for the first time that the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola won the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

The revelation was contained in Babangida’s newly launched autobiography , A Journey in Service, unveiled in Abuja on Thursday, February 20.

According to the book reviewer, former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Babangida acknowledged that Abiola, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, met all constitutional requirements to be declared Nigeria’s president.

“There was no doubt in my mind; MKO Abiola won the election. He satisfied all the requirements,” Babangida stated.

The former military leader described the annulment of the election as the most difficult decision of his life.

However, he expressed satisfaction that President Muhammadu Buhari posthumously honoured Abiola with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), a title reserved for presidents.

The June 12, 1993, election remains one of Nigeria’s most controversial electoral events.

Often regarded as the country’s freest and fairest election, Babangida’s regime annulled it, leading to nationwide protests and political instability.