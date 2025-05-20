When people hear private university, the first thought that often comes to mind is expensive. And yes, some can be. But not all private institutions come with a high price.

We spotlight 10 of the most affordable private universities in Nigeria that offer quality education, solid academic structures, and flexible payment options. Whether you’re a student or parent looking for value without compromising quality, this list will help you make an informed choice.

Why Consider Private Universities?

Private universities in Nigeria have gained traction for several reasons, and it’s not just about aesthetics or prestige. They offer: More stable academic calendars – less disruption from strikes

Smaller class sizes – better engagement with lecturers

Modern facilities – from labs to libraries

Flexible learning options – including part-time and weekend programs

Stronger industry ties – useful for internships and job placements

Top 10 Most Affordable Private Universities in Nigeria

1. Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu (OUI) – ₦98,000 – ₦245,000

The school is located in Osun State. OUI offers one of the lowest tuition fees among private institutions, and it ranges between ₦98,000 – ₦245,000. The school supports students with scholarships and financial aid, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, and their accommodation fee ranges from ₦30,000 – ₦140,000. The school offers courses like physics, mass communication, architecture, business admin, etc. This school is also one of the easiest universities to get into.

2. Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin – ₦161,000 – ₦3,500,000

This school was founded in 2005, and since then, this Islamic faith-based institution has grown steadily. It is great for those seeking a blend of faith, affordability, and structure. The wide tuition fees range from ₦161,000 – ₦3,500,000, but it depends on the course and whether you're a new or returning student. Accommodation fee ranges from ₦75,000 – ₦200,000. The school offers courses like law, Islamic studies, anatomy, economics, etc.

3. Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo – ₦200,000 – ₦2,000,000

The university offers diverse undergraduate programs and is known to be one of the best private universities in Nigeria. This university, with a tuition fee that ranges from ₦200,000 – ₦2,000,000, allows instalment payments, easing the financial burden. Accommodation fee ranges from ₦250,000 – ₦300,000, and flexible payment plans are available.

4. Adeleke University, Ede – ₦1,400,000 – ₦2,600,000

Adeleke University, situated in Ede, Osun state, is a Seventh-day Adventist faith-based institution that follows the philosophy of education of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. The university tuition fee ranges from ₦1,400,000 – ₦2,600,000, but the school provides financial aid in the form of loans and scholarships to students who may have difficulty affording the fees. In addition to its focus on innovative learning, the university also emphasises the development of entrepreneurial skills among its students.

5. Paul University, Awka – ₦342,000 (includes tuition & accommodation)

Paul University is one of the most affordable universities in Nigeria. The tuition fee is ₦342,000, and it includes accommodation. The school is affiliated to the Anglican Church and is located in Awka, Anambra state. The university also offers loans and scholarships to underprivileged students. Note: Professional programs like Nursing and Physiotherapy cost more (up to ₦700,000).

6. Caritas University, Enugu – ₦131,000 – ₦390,000

Caritas University is a private university in Enugu, Nigeria. The tuition fees for undergraduate students is between ₦131,000 – ₦390,000, and they vary depending on the program of study, and this includes a pre-degree course. Courses such as sociology, mathematics and statistics, microbiology, psychology, industrial relations and personnel management, marketing, and industrial chemistry have a fee of ₦220,000.

7. Joseph Ayo Babalola University – ₦505,000 – ₦1,900,000

Joseph Ayo Babalola University is named after the first spiritual head of the Christ Apostolic Church, Joseph Ayo Babalola (1904–1959). The school is in Osun, Nigeria, and all students at the university reside on campus. The tuition fee, which is between ₦505,000 – ₦1,900,000, is dependent on the choice of study program. Law, Medicine, and Medical Laboratory Science are the most expensive courses.

8. Rhema University, Aba – ₦452,000 – ₦464,000

Rhema University is a private university located in Abia State, Nigeria. The university has programs that meet the educational needs of students. These programs are taught by Rhema University’s knowledgeable instructors who are experts in their fields. The current school fees of Rhema University, which is between ₦452,000 – ₦464,000, is dependent on the course of study. This university keeps fees relatively stable across departments and is known for dedicated faculty and small class sizes. The school focuses on health sciences, social sciences, and management.

9. South Western University, Lagos – ₦500,000 (includes accommodation)

Southwestern University is one of the cheapest private universities in Lagos, Nigeria. It offers a range of subjects such as banking, finance, international relations, and mass communication. This is one of the private universities in Lagos that allows its students to pay school fees in instalments. The students pay ₦500,000, and this includes accommodation. Student loans are also offered at Southwestern University.

10. Wellspring University, Benin City – ₦527,000 – ₦1,300,000

Wellspring University is located in Benin, Edo State, Nigeria. The university was founded by the Management Science Centre, a Professional Training and Educational Consulting Firm established in 1983. The tuition fee ranges from ₦527,000 – ₦1,300,000, and accommodation is between ₦215,000 – ₦225,000.

Can I Get a Scholarship at a Private University?

Yes! Many private universities in Nigeria offer financial support, including: Merit-based scholarships – for top-performing students

Need-based aid – for families with financial challenges

Corporate sponsorships – from companies for students in relevant fields

Be sure to check each university’s website or contact admissions directly for details.