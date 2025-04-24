This is the most expensive university in Nigeria - The tuition fee is ₦12m

Wigwe University in Isiokpo, Rivers State, is the most expensive university in Nigeria with a tuition fee of ₦12 million per year, excluding accommodation fees.

The university officially launched operational activities by August 2024, eight months after the tragic death of its founder, Herbert Wigwe. It formally opened its doors to its first set of students on Thursday, October 17, 2024, marking the fulfilment of late Herbert Wigwe’s dream to build a world-class citadel of learning in his community in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State.

The school offers a diverse range of programmes across four major colleges, including the College of Management and Social Sciences, the College of Art, the College of Science and Computing, and the College of Engineering.

Despite its high price, Wigwe University admitted over 200 students in its first year with a promise to nurture Africa’s next generation of fearless leaders. Wigwe University has been described as an innovation hub built with cutting-edge facilities and global academic partnerships.

Why Is The University So Expensive?

Wigwe University’s vision is to become the leading university in Africa; hence, the university partners with leading global institutions to offer joint research opportunities, curriculum development, student exchange, and internship programs abroad. The faculty members also boast a blend of home-based and foreign staff.

Here’s a breakdown of the current tuition fees as seen on the University's website: Arts - ₦9,600,000

Management & Social Sciences - ₦12,000,000

Engineering - ₦12,000,000

Science & Computing - ₦12,000,000

These fees cover tuition, books, lab supplies, personal protective equipment, e-learning tools, project resources, and health insurance. In addition to tuition, students are required to pay for accommodation separately. The university offers three accommodation plans:

Premium En-Suite Bedroom – ₦3,845,000 per session

Classic Plan 1 – ₦3,707,000 per session

Classic Plan 2 – ₦3,500,000 per session

Furthermore, Wigwe offers bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs across six colleges: Sciences, Engineering, Arts, Management and Social Sciences, Allied Health, and Agriculture and Natural Sciences and admissions are currently open for the 2025/2026 academic session.

