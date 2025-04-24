This is the most expensive university in Nigeria - The tuition fee is ₦12m

Wigwe University in Isiokpo, Rivers State, is the most expensive university in Nigeria with a tuition fee of ₦12 million per year, excluding accommodation fees.
The university officially launched operational activities by August 2024, eight months after the tragic death of its founder, Herbert Wigwe. It formally opened its doors to its first set of students on Thursday, October 17, 2024, marking the fulfilment of late Herbert Wigwe’s dream to build a world-class citadel of learning in his community in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State.
The school offers a diverse range of programmes across four major colleges, including the College of Management and Social Sciences, the College of Art, the College of Science and Computing, and the College of Engineering.
Despite its high price, Wigwe University admitted over 200 students in its first year with a promise to nurture Africa’s next generation of fearless leaders. Wigwe University has been described as an innovation hub built with cutting-edge facilities and global academic partnerships.
Why Is The University So Expensive?
Wigwe University’s vision is to become the leading university in Africa; hence, the university partners with leading global institutions to offer joint research opportunities, curriculum development, student exchange, and internship programs abroad. The faculty members also boast a blend of home-based and foreign staff.
Here’s a breakdown of the current tuition fees as seen on the University's website:
Arts - ₦9,600,000
Management & Social Sciences - ₦12,000,000
Engineering - ₦12,000,000
Science & Computing - ₦12,000,000
These fees cover tuition, books, lab supplies, personal protective equipment, e-learning tools, project resources, and health insurance. In addition to tuition, students are required to pay for accommodation separately. The university offers three accommodation plans:
Premium En-Suite Bedroom – ₦3,845,000 per session
Classic Plan 1 – ₦3,707,000 per session
Classic Plan 2 – ₦3,500,000 per session
Furthermore, Wigwe offers bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs across six colleges: Sciences, Engineering, Arts, Management and Social Sciences, Allied Health, and Agriculture and Natural Sciences and admissions are currently open for the 2025/2026 academic session.
While Wigwe University currently holds the title of the most expensive, it’s not alone. Several other Nigerian universities are also known for their high tuition fees. Here’s a look at 10 of the most expensive universities in Nigeria.
Nile University, Abuja - Their most expensive programme is Medicine and Surgery, and it costs ₦5.95m, according to the school’s website. Fees only cover tuition; accommodation is not included.
Lead City University - Their MBBS Medicine and Surgery programme, according to the school’s website, costs ₦5.5m per session. Other expensive programmes are their Nursing, Dentistry, and Pharmacy programmes, which cost ₦2.5m each per session.
Afe Babalola University - First-year students of Medicine are to pay ₦4,567,500 while final-year students pay a total of ₦5,586,000. This excludes accommodation.
Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos - This school charges between ₦3.9m to ₦4.4m for its most expensive programme, B.Eng Mechatronics. This does not include the non-refundable acceptance fee of ₦250,000 to be paid on admission.
Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State - According to the school’s website, final-year medical students can pay as much as ₦4m as tuition. This excludes other levies.
Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State - According to its website, the most expensive programme, the Medicine and Surgery (pre-clinical) programme, costs around ₦3.8m.
American University of Nigeria, Adamawa State - This school charges ₦3.511m as its highest fee for its undergraduate engineering students.
Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Edo State - Its Medicine and Surgery programme costs between₦3.3m and₦3.5m per session, according to its website.
Babcock University - The most expensive programme is the LL.B in Law programme, which costs ₦1,539,990, according to the school’s website.
Redeemer’s University - The most expensive programme, which is their undergraduate Law programme, costs ₦1.447m followed by their Bachelor in Nursing programme, which costs₦1.1m per session.
