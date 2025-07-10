Every year, hundreds of thousands of Nigerian students compete for a limited number of university admission slots through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

In 2025, the number of registered UTME candidates surpassed 2 million, intensifying the already fierce competition for admission into Nigeria’s top public universities.

According to JAMB’s 2025 data, some universities were the first choice of many applicants, making them the most sought-after in the country. These institutions tend to combine academic excellence with affordability, which is critical for students in this present economy.

Top 5 Nigerian Universities Students Chose Most

According to JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the institutions that attracted the highest number of first-choice applications were:

1. Lagos State University (LASU) – 70,080 applicants

Founded in 1983, LASU is Lagos State’s premier public university, with a main campus in Ojo and satellite locations in Epe and Ikeja. Its library dates back to its founding, and today it ranks among the top state universities nationally. LASU offers more than 80 undergraduate and postgraduate programs across faculties such as Law, Medicine (via LASUCOM), Engineering, Management Sciences, and Social Sciences.

For the 2025/2026 academic year, the UTME cut-off was 195. LASU’s rising appeal is driven by its strategic urban location, affordability, and steady climb in quality rankings, now among the top state universities.

2. University of Lagos (UNILAG) – 58,645 applicants

Established in 1962, UNILAG is one of Nigeria's oldest federal universities and is recognised globally in the QS world rankings . It hosts over 57,000 students and is renowned for its vibrant campus at Akoka-Yaba and strong research culture. UNILAG is celebrated for entrepreneurship and innovation. It offers programs in Medicine (partnered with LUTH), Law, Engineering, Social Sciences, Education, and more.

For the 2025/2026 academic year, the UTME cut-off was 200, though competitive courses like Law or Medicine may require more. High application volume stems from its national prestige, strong alumni network, expansive campus life, and appealing urban location.

3. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) – 56,758 applicants

Founded in 1975 in Kwara State, UNILORIN is renowned for maintaining a consistent academic calendar with minimal strikes, earning it trust for reliability. The university offers competitive programs including Medicine, Law, Engineering, Accounting, and Computer Science.

The UTME Cut-off Mark for 2025 is 180, but some departments, like Medicine, require 240+. UNILORIN’s reputation for uninterrupted academic schedules, affordability, and well-structured programs are longstanding favourites for students seeking stability.

4. Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) – 52,108 applicants

As one of the newer federal universities, FUOYE has grown quickly in popularity due to its flexible admission requirements and modern academic structure. It appeals to applicants looking for a federal university with less intense competition. Established in 2011, FUOYE has campuses in Oye and Ikole Ekiti. It offers a wide range of courses in Sciences, Agriculture, Engineering, Social Sciences, Arts, and Management.

UTME Cut-off Mark (2025) is 160. Its appeal lies in a growing academic reputation, affordability, and federal status, offering competitive alternatives to older institutions.

5. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) – 51,487 applicants

UNIZIK is a preferred choice among students from the Southeast due to its central location in Awka, broad course offerings, and affordable fees. It is also named after Nigeria’s first president, giving it symbolic significance. UNIZIK was founded in 1992 and has grown into one of the most respected federal universities in Nigeria. It offers programs in Health Sciences, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Law, and Arts.

UTME cut-off mark (2025) is 180, but higher for Medicine, Law, etc.

Why These Schools Attract the Most Applicants