Best performing federal universities in Nigeria based on employability

With over a million graduates entering the job market each year, employers demand candidates who possess industry-ready skills and experience.

Federal universities are responding by strengthening partnerships with leading companies, sponsoring research, offering internships and integrating employer feedback into their curricula.

The 2025 Nigeria University Rankings’ Industry metric measures these efforts, evaluating factors such as employer reputation, industry-sponsored research income and internship placements, demonstrating their commitment to equipping students with the knowledge and hands-on experience required to secure employment upon graduation.

Below are the federal institutions that recorded the highest Industry scores.

1. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (Industry Score: 36.5)

OAU leads with a 36.5 score thanks to extensive collaborations with agribusiness firms, healthcare providers and tech startups. Its Career Services Centre organizes over 100 employer engagement events annually, runs mock assessment centres, and pairs students with alumni mentors.

More than 60% of graduates complete internships with partner organisations, and the university’s Innovation Hub incubates student-led startups in food processing, renewable energy and artificial intelligence.

2. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (Industry Score: 23.5)

FUNAAB leverages relationships with food-processing giants, seed-technology firms and government research bodies.

Students undertake mandatory field attachments on commercial farms and in factory laboratories, while over 25% of final-year projects are co-sponsored by industry.

Its agritech incubator offers hands-on training in greenhouse management, post-harvest technology and precision farming.

3. Federal University of Technology, Owerri (Industry Score: 23.5)

FUTO matches FUNAAB’s engagement by placing undergraduates in 12-week engineering practicums at refineries, power plants and construction firms.

Faculty collaborate with industry R&D teams, and the on-campus Technology Park hosts prototype fabrication, robotics labs and software-development workshops. The Industrial Liaison Office ensures direct pathways from practicum to employment.

4. University of Lagos (Industry Score: 21.5)

UNILAG leverages its Lagos location to maintain formal ties with banks, telecom operators and media houses.

Its Centre for Entrepreneurship and Development Studies runs boot camps in digital marketing, fintech and creative industries, with guaranteed internships at partner firms.

Professional certification courses in project management and data analytics further boost graduate readiness.

5. University of Ibadan (Industry Score: 20.9)

UI partners with pharmaceutical companies, publishers and educational organisations for six-month graduate rotations.

Its Graduate Trainee Programme places final-year students with blue-chip firms, while on-campus innovation challenges attract multinational sponsorship.

The Entrepreneurship Clinic supports student ventures in health tech, agri-processing and social enterprise, achieving a 45% survival rate after one year.

6. University of Port Harcourt (Industry Score: 20.6)

UPH’s Career Development Centre hosts quarterly industry seminars, and science students complete capstone projects sponsored by oil-services companies.

Business students gain internships with local shipping lines and warehouses, and the Health Innovation Lab co-develops medical devices with regional hospitals, strengthening practical skills and employer networks.

7. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (Industry Score: 19.2)

UNN’s Employer Liaison Unit organizes sector-specific career fairs for technology, transport and consumer-goods companies.

Pre-employment boot camps in coding, soft skills and supply-chain management are delivered in partnership with leading employers.

The Digital Skills Centre offers short courses in UX design, e-commerce and mobile apps, with top performers securing guaranteed internships.