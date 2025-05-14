Gaining admission into Nigerian universities is increasingly competitive, with candidates needing to meet stringent requirements.

However, some institutions have relatively higher acceptance rates and more accessible admission processes. This article highlights six such universities, providing insights into their programs and admission criteria.

1. Rhema University, Aba (RU)

Type: Private

Acceptance Rate: Approximately 80%

Location: Aba, Abia State

Tuition Fees: ₦452,000 – ₦465,000 (depending on the course)

Rhema University (RU) is one of the few private institutions in Abia State that was established in 2009 and granted a license by the National Institutions Commission. Rhema University offers a range of undergraduate programs in fields like Computer Science, Economics, Nursing, and Mass Communication. The university requires candidates to have five O'Level credits, including English and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings. Its higher acceptance rate makes it a viable option for many applicants.

2. Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED)

Type: Public

Acceptance Rate: Approximately 40%

Location: Ijagun, Ogun State

Tuition Fees: Around ₦148,000 – ₦180,000 (depending on the course)

TASUED is Nigeria's premier university of education with a vision to prepare educators who will be leaders and to train teachers who are proficient in their respective disciplines. Applicants need five O'Level credits at one sitting or six credits at not more than two sittings. The university's focus on education disciplines and its moderate acceptance rate provide opportunities for aspiring educators.

3. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA)

Type: Public

Acceptance Rate: Approximately 39%

Location: Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State

Tuition Fees: ₦100,000 – ₦150,000 (depending on the course)

AAUA offers diverse programs across faculties such as Science, Arts, Education, Law, and Social Sciences. Admission requirements include five O'Level credits, including English, obtained at not more than two sittings. The university’s broad program offerings and reasonable acceptance rate make it accessible to many students.

4. Ajayi Crowther University (ACU)

Type: Private

Location: Oyo, Oyo State

Tuition Fees: ₦700,000 – ₦2,000,000 (depending on program)

ACU is a faith-based institution offering programs in Natural Sciences, Law, Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Humanities, Engineering, and Education. While specific acceptance rates are not publicly disclosed, private universities like ACU often have more flexible admission policies compared to federal institutions.

5. Oduduwa University (OUI)

Type: Private

Location: Ipetumodu, Osun State

Tuition Fees: ₦98,000 – ₦245,000 (depending on program)

Established in 2009, OUI offers programs across various disciplines. The university is recognised by the National Universities Commission and is known for its commitment to quality education. While exact acceptance rates are not specified, private universities like OUI typically have more accommodating admission processes.

6. Kogi State University (KSU)

Type: Public

Location: Anyigba, Kogi State

Tuition Fees: ₦80,000 – ₦200,000 (varies by faculty and indigene status)

KSU offers a range of programs in fields such as Agriculture, Arts, Education, Law, Management Sciences, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences. State universities like KSU often have admission processes that are less competitive than federal universities, providing more opportunities for applicants.