10 most peaceful countries in Africa — Is Nigeria on the list?

The 2024 Global Peace Index (GPI), published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), measures the level of peace in 163 countries.

They used 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators, covering three broad domains: Societal Safety and Security

Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict

Degree of Militarisation

Based on their findings, here are the top 10 most peaceful countries in Africa:

1. Mauritius (Global Rank: 23)

Mauritius remains Africa’s most peaceful nation and is the only African country ranked in the top 25 globally. The country benefits from very low levels of militarisation and minimal internal and external conflict. It also scores strongly in indicators such as political instability and violent demonstrations, reflecting a stable political environment with limited unrest.

2. Botswana (Global Rank: 54)

Botswana consistently ranks among Africa’s best-governed countries. The GPI notes that Botswana exhibits low levels of violent crime and a stable political climate. It also has relatively low incarceration rates and low intensity of internal conflicts, factors that contribute significantly to its strong peace score.

3. Sierra Leone (Global Rank: 57)

Sierra Leone continues its post-conflict recovery, scoring well on indicators related to perceptions of criminality and political terror. The GPI highlights Sierra Leone's low homicide rates and absence of significant ongoing domestic conflict as key reasons for its positive ranking, despite its economic struggles.

4. Ghana (Global Rank: 58)

Ghana maintains its position as one of Africa’s most democratic and stable nations. According to the GPI, Ghana shows low levels of internal conflict and a reduction in political instability. The country's peaceful elections and relatively low crime rate contribute to its consistent ranking among Africa’s most peaceful countries.

5. Zambia (Global Rank: 62)

Zambia is noted in the GPI for its improved political environment following peaceful power transitions. It has relatively low levels of organised internal conflict and a moderate score in militarisation, meaning the government does not heavily invest in military activities, which typically correlates with higher levels of peace.

6. Namibia (Global Rank: 65)

Namibia ranks highly due to its low political terror scale score and limited internal conflicts. The GPI 2024 mentions Namibia’s stable political system, low violent crime rates, and safe social environment as major factors supporting its peaceful status.

7. The Gambia (Global Rank: 66)

Since its political transition in 2017, The Gambia has made significant strides toward peace. The GPI highlights reductions in political instability and violence. The country's military expenditure remains low, and violent demonstrations are rare, supporting its improved peace index ranking.

8. Tanzania (Global Rank: 69)

Tanzania benefits from low levels of violent crime and stable political conditions, according to the GPI. Although there have been some concerns over political freedoms, the overall societal safety remains strong, contributing to its peaceful status in the region.

9. Senegal (Global Rank: 70)

Senegal is highlighted for its low homicide rate, strong societal safety indicators, and stable political scene, even amid occasional regional unrest. Its democratic governance structure and investment in social cohesion have helped maintain a peaceful environment compared to many neighbouring countries.

10. Liberia (Global Rank: 75)

Liberia's progress in peacebuilding after decades of civil war is reflected in its relatively good GPI scores. The 2024 report notes low internal conflict intensity and improvements in safety and security. However, economic and infrastructure challenges still exist, even as peace has largely taken root.

Where Does Nigeria Rank — And Why?

Nigeria’s GPI 2024 ranking is 144th out of 163 countries globally. Nigeria remains among the least peaceful countries in Africa and the world, with a peace level categorised as “very low” by the GPI 2024.

Key factors behind Nigeria’s low ranking include: High Levels of Internal Conflict : Nigeria faces persistent conflict, particularly due to Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast, violent farmer-herder clashes in the Middle Belt, and separatist agitations in the Southeast.

High Number of Deaths from Internal Conflict : Nigeria continues to record high fatality rates from internal conflicts compared to most African countries.

Political Terror : The GPI highlights concerns around political violence, military interventions, and harsh security measures in response to protests and unrest.

Displacement Crisis : Nigeria has one of the highest numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Africa due to ongoing violence and insecurity.

Crime and Safety Issues : Kidnappings for ransom, armed robberies, and banditry significantly worsen Nigeria’s societal safety and security score.

Moderate Militarisation: Despite heavy military expenditure in comparison to other sectors, Nigeria’s military efforts have not substantially reduced the country’s internal violence indicators.