Top 10 most corrupt countries in the world | Where does Nigeria rank?

The 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by Transparency International ranks 180 countries based on perceived public sector corruption, scoring them from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

A corrupt country is characterised by a few key factors like weak institutions, political instability, lack of transparency, and systemic bribery. South Sudan, Somalia and Venezuela top the list of the most corrupt countries in the world.

Top 10 Most Corrupt Countries in the world (2024)

1. South Sudan (Score: 8/100)

In South Sudan, political instability, ongoing civil conflict, and a weak legal system allow corruption to thrive. Government funds are often siphoned off, leaving little for development.

2. Somalia (Score: 9/100)

Somalia has suffered decades of lawlessness and weak governance. Corruption in law enforcement and government institutions is very rampant in Somalia.

3. Venezuela (Score: 10/100)

Political and economic crises have led to high levels of bribery and embezzlement in Venezuela. The government’s lack of transparency and authoritarian control also fuel corruption.

4. Syria (Score: 12/100)

Syria is a war-torn country and its long-standing war, dictatorship, and lack of accountability have made it a breeding ground for corruption, with officials and warlords profiting from instability.

5. Equatorial Guinea (Score: 13/100)

Equatorial Guinea is an oil-rich country but despite its oil wealth, government elites control resources, while bribery and embezzlement prevent economic growth for the general population.

6. Eritrea (Score: 13/100)

Eritrea suffers a lack of press freedom, an authoritarian government, and human rights abuses. All of these contribute to widespread corruption at all levels of governance.

7. Libya (Score: 13/100)

Years of civil war and political division have led to weak institutions, making bribery and corruption a norm in public offices.

8. Yemen (Score: 13/100)

A prolonged humanitarian crisis and ongoing war have led to extreme corruption in Yemen, with state resources being exploited by officials and warlords.

9. Nicaragua (Score: 14/100)

Nicaragua has a repressive government, political favouritism, and lack of judicial independence that makes corruption widespread, affecting businesses and human rights.

10. North Korea & Sudan (Score: 15/100)

In North Korea, the government controls everything, and bribery is often the only way for citizens to access basic services. Sudan also struggles with corruption due to political instability and elite power struggles.

Where Does Nigeria Stand?

Nigeria ranks 144th out of 180 countries, making it the 36th most corrupt country in the world with a score of 26/100. It shares this ranking with Uganda, Mexico, Madagascar, Iraq, and Cameroon. Endemic bribery, weak law enforcement, and mismanagement of public funds continue to hinder progress in Nigeria.

Top 10 Least Corrupt Countries in 2025

Denmark (Score: 90/100) Finland (Score: 88/100) Singapore (Score: 84/100) New Zealand (Score: 83/100) Luxembourg (Score: 81/100) Norway (Score: 81/100) Switzerland (Score: 81/100) Sweden (Score: 80/100) Netherlands (Score: 78/100) Australia, Iceland & Ireland (Score: 77/100)

No African country made it to the top 10 least corrupt nations. However, Cape Verde is Africa’s least corrupt country, ranking 35th globally with a score of 62.