Christianity is the most widely practiced religion in the world, yet in some countries, being a Christian comes with severe risks.

Millions of Christians in some countries face hostility, persecution, imprisonment, forced conversion, violence and death simply for practicing their faith. Here’s a look at some of the most dangerous places for Christians in 2025, where religious intolerance, extremist violence, and government oppression make practicing Christianity a life-threatening risk.

1. North Korea

In North Korea, Christianity is considered a direct threat to the ruling Kim regime. Christians who are caught worshipping or possessing a Bible face execution, torture, or life sentences in labor camps. The government actively tracks down underground churches, forcing believers to practice their faith in absolute secrecy.

2. Afghanistan

Since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, Afghanistan has become one of the deadliest places for Christians. Leaving Islam is considered apostasy, punishable by death. Converts face execution, forced exile, or torture from both the government and extremist groups.

3. Somalia

Somalia is a Sharia-law nation where being a Christian, especially a convert from Islam, is punishable by death. Al-Shabaab, a powerful Islamist terrorist group, actively hunts down Christians. Many believers are forced to practice their faith in complete secrecy to avoid execution.

4. Pakistan

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws are among the strictest in the world. False accusations of insulting Islam often lead to mob violence, imprisonment, or even death sentences. Christian communities frequently face church bombings, kidnappings, and forced conversions, making daily life extremely dangerous.

5. Nigeria

Nigeria has seen a rise in Christian persecution, especially in the north and Middle Belt regions, where groups like Boko Haram and Fulani militants carry out mass killings, kidnappings, and church burnings. Thousands of Christians have been slaughtered, and entire villages have been displaced due to these attacks.

The first two months of 2025 have witnessed a dramatic surge in kidnappings and sometimes the murder of clergy. Not less than seven Catholic priests have been kidnapped in Nigeria since January this year. The most recent was the kidnapping and killing of Father Sylvester Okechukwu, a priest from the Diocese of Kafanchan who was kidnapped and killed on Ash Wednesday.

In 2024, 13 priests were kidnapped in Nigeria, all of whom were eventually released.

6. India

Christians in India face increasing hostility from Hindu extremist groups. Anti-conversion laws have been weaponized to imprison pastors and Christian leaders, while violent mobs attack churches, destroy homes, and force believers to reconvert to Hinduism under threat of violence.

7. China

China’s Communist Party has intensified its crackdown on house churches, pastors, and Christian activists. The government has implemented strict surveillance, Bible censorship, and forced “re-education” for Christians who refuse to comply with state-controlled religious practices.

8. Iran

Christianity is seen as a Western influence in Iran, and converts from Islam face harsh persecution. Many believers are arrested, tortured, and sentenced to long prison terms for their faith. Underground churches operate in extreme secrecy to avoid government crackdowns.

9. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Despite being a majority-Christian nation, Christians in the DRC face extreme violence from Islamist terrorist groups like the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which is linked to ISIS. Church bombings and massacres are common in the eastern part of the country.

Pastors and Christian leaders are targeted for assassination or kidnapping. Many believers are forced to flee their homes due to ongoing attacks. The Congolese government has struggled to contain the violence, leaving Christian communities vulnerable to extremist attacks.