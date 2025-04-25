5 most dangerous countries Nigerian travellers must avoid

For Nigerians planning to travel abroad, it’s important to know that not all destinations are safe. Some countries are outright hostile, while others pose serious risks that could turn your journey into a nightmare.

You’ve probably heard the horror stories: Nigerians being attacked in broad daylight, scammed by corrupt officials, or even killed just for being Nigerian. And it’s not just random violence; sometimes, it’s deeply rooted hatred that even social media amplifies.

If you’re planning to travel soon, you need to know where NOT to go, or at least, where to tread carefully.

Here are the five most dangerous countries for Nigerian travellers, why they’re risky, and what you should know before booking that ticket.

1. South Africa, the xenophobia capital

If there’s one country where Nigerians have faced consistent, brutal hostility, it’s South Africa. The xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other Africans have been going on for over a decade! Nigerian-owned businesses were looted, people were beaten in the streets, and some were even killed, all because they were foreigners.

But it’s not just physical violence. The hatred runs deep online, where South Africans constantly drag Nigerians on X (Twitter), calling us "drug dealers," "fraudsters," and worse. Remember when Miss Chidinma Adeshina was disqualified from a South African beauty pageant just because voters didn’t want a Nigerian to win? That’s how deep the bias goes.

Even the South African police can’t be trusted. Nigerians have reported being framed, extorted, or ignored when seeking help. If you must go, stay in safe areas, avoid flaunting wealth, and keep a low profile.

2. Libya

Libya used to be a transit route for Nigerians trying to reach Europe, but it has become a graveyard for many. The country is lawless; human traffickers, armed militias, and slave markets operate freely.

Nigerians have been kidnapped, tortured, and sold into slavery for as little as $400. Women are especially vulnerable, facing rape and forced prostitution. Even if you survive the journey, Libyan detention centres are hellholes where migrants are starved and beaten.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly warned against travelling there, but desperate Nigerians still risk it. If you value your life, Libya is a no-go zone.

3. India

India might seem like a spiritual getaway, but for Nigerians, it’s a hotspot for racial profiling and wrongful arrests. There have been multiple cases of Nigerians being framed for drug trafficking—some sentenced to 10+ years in prison based on false accusations.

Worse, Indian mobs have attacked Nigerian students, calling them "criminals" and "drug peddlers." The police often side with locals, leaving Nigerians with little protection. If you must visit, avoid carrying suspicious packages and stay in groups.

4. Malaysia

Malaysia has a history of suddenly deporting Nigerians without explanation. Many travellers have reported being detained at airports, forced to pay bribes, or accused of cybercrime just for having a Nigerian passport.

In 2022, over 100 Nigerians were stranded after being denied entry despite having valid visas. The authorities are known to profile Nigerians, assuming we’re all fraudsters. If you’re going for business, triple-check your documents, and be ready for unnecessary scrutiny.

5. Brazil

Brazil might be great for carnival, but it’s dangerous for Nigerians. Robberies, kidnappings, and police violence are common. If you must go, avoid favelas (slums), don’t walk alone at night, and always keep your documents safe.

Travel smart, stay safe

Not every country welcomes Nigerians, and some are outright dangerous. Before you travel, research your destination, register with the Nigerian embassy, and always have emergency contacts. Your life is worth more than any opportunity abroad. Choose your destination wisely.