Celebrating the most influential female chefs in Nigeria

March is still International Women’s Month, and as we approach the final days, we’re taking this time to celebrate the achievements of Nigerian female chefs who have transformed the culinary industry.

Food has always played a crucial role in Nigerian culture, but for a long time, it was seen as merely a domestic responsibility. The women highlighted in this article have transformed that narrative, proving that food can be a business, a passion, and a platform for change.

These incredible women have made cooking fun, easy, and exciting. They remind us that food is more than just sustenance, it is history, culture, and empowerment. There are many talented female chefs in Nigeria, but we’re focusing on these 10 women and celebrating their significant impact in the culinary industry.

Iyabo Lawani

Before the rise of food influencers on social media, Iyabo Lawani was a trailblazer in Nigerian food media. As the host of Maggi Family Menu and Maggi Good Food Moments (1999–2008), she brought cooking into Nigerian homes.

Her show was one of Nigeria’s first-ever cooking programs, laying the foundation for food content creation and carving a space for women in food media. Through her work, she showcased the rich traditions of Nigerian cuisine, inspiring generations of chefs and food enthusiasts.

Sisi Yemmie

Yemisi Sophie Odusanya, popularly known as Sisi Yemmie, is a pioneer in Nigerian food content creation and one of the first Nigerian chefs to launch a YouTube cooking channel. As one of Nigeria’s most beloved food bloggers, she blends food, lifestyle, and storytelling while showcasing local and traditional dishes in a fun and relatable way.

Beyond her digital influence, Sisi Yemmie is also a published author with several cookbooks to her name.

Diary of a Kitchen Lover

Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, popularly known as Chef T, is a Nigerian chef and YouTuber renowned for her channel, Diary of a Kitchen Lover. Known for her warm and engaging personality, her signature catchphrase, "Hi besties!", has endeared her to fans.

She has built a loyal following by simplifying Nigerian and intercontinental recipes, making home cooking accessible and enjoyable. With her stunning food photography and presentation, she brings meals to life. Beyond content creation, she sells meal plans, curates recipes, and recently went viral after sharing a tour of her new kitchen.

Hilda Baci

In 2023, Hilda Baci made history by breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, proving that perseverance, passion, and the love of food can unite people. Beyond her record-breaking feat, Hilda has built a strong reputation as a chef, entrepreneur, and global advocate for Nigerian cuisine.

She owns a thriving restaurant and is widely recognised for her cooking classes, where attendees not only learn culinary skills but also win huge prizes. Through her work, she continues to inspire a new generation of food enthusiasts.

Ify’s Kitchen

Ifeyinwa Mogekwu is a multi-award-winning food content creator. Ify’s Kitchen is renowned for her mastery of Nigerian soups and traditional dishes. With her expertise in authentic and fusion recipes, she has built a loyal fan base and established her platform as a go-to destination for food lovers.

Beyond sharing mouthwatering recipes, Ify’s content is both educational and inspiring, emphasising healthy eating, meal planning, and creativity in the kitchen.

ALSO READ: See the 1st African country with a female President and Vice President

Zeelicious Foods

Winifred Emmanuel, the creator of Zeelicious, is a household name in Nigerian food blogging, known for her fun, engaging, and educational cooking content. Her step-by-step recipe videos make preparing Nigerian and continental dishes easy and enjoyable for home cooks. Beyond recipes, she is also celebrated for her focus on healthy meals and eating etiquette guides.

Tspices Kitchen

Tosin Samuel came onto the food content scene with her beginner-friendly recipes and infectious laughter, which quickly became a signature feature in her videos. Beyond sharing delicious meals, she has carved a niche by teaching Nigerians how to make budget-friendly meals through her engaging tutorials and relatable content.

Omoye Cooks

Omoye Isabota, the creative mind behind Omoye Cooks, is known for her innovative recipes that keep fans guessing and coming back for more. Her signature phrase, "And guyysss…", builds anticipation as viewers eagerly wait to see the finished dish from unexpected ingredient combinations. Beyond her engaging content, Omoye runs a cooking academy, where she trains aspiring chefs, passing on her expertise and passion for culinary excellence.

Chef Amors

Hadiza Ibrahim Ango, popularly known as Chef Amors, is a celebrated chef putting Northern Nigerian cuisine in the spotlight. With her culinary expertise and deep passion for food, she beautifully showcases the rich flavours and traditions of the North.

Beyond creating mouthwatering dishes, she is also a food coach, and is popularly known for her large-batch cooking videos, where she prepares meals to share with the less privileged.

Chef Amaka

Chiamaka Egemba is a unique voice in the food space, seamlessly blending medicine and food education to promote healthy eating and nutrition. Through her platform, she shares insights on the nutritional benefits of food, helping people make better dietary choices. Her content is especially valuable for women with PCOS, fertility challenges, weight loss and hormonal imbalances, offering practical, science-based meal solutions that support overall well-being.

So, as we celebrate International Women’s Month, let’s raise our glasses (or spoons ) to these amazing women. They have made cooking an adventure, a celebration, and a powerful form of expression.