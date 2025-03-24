See the 1st African country with a female President and Vice President

Namibia has made history as the first African country to have both a female president and vice president in office.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was officially sworn in as Namibia’s first female president on March 21, 2025, a day that also marked the country's 35th Independence Day. Nandi-Ndaitwah was previously Namibia's vice president, serving under the outgoing president, Nangolo Mbumba.

Nangolo Mbumba, 83, the outgoing president of Namibia, handed over power to Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, 72 and after the handover, Mbumba retired from his presidential role, marking the end of his time in office.

Lucia Witbooi was also appointed as Namibia’s first female vice president. This represents a groundbreaking moment for gender equality in leadership across Africa.

Before assuming the presidency, Nandi-Ndaitwah asides from being Namibia’s vice president, was also a long-standing member of the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO), which has led the country since its independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.

Nandi-Ndaitwah joins a growing list of 24 African women who have served as elected presidents, acting heads of state, or prime ministers.

During her inaugural address, she acknowledged the historical significance of her election but emphasized that her leadership is based on competence and merit. She highlighted the progress Namibia has made over the years but stressed that there’s still a lot that needs to be done.

So far, the continent has witnessed five women rise to presidential power through direct election, marking significant milestones in African political history.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (Namibia, December 2024 – Present) Currently making history as Namibia’s first female president. Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia, October 2018 – October 2024) Ethiopia’s first elected female president was unanimously chosen by the National Parliamentary Assembly. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim (Mauritius, June 2015 – March 2018) As Mauritius’s first female president, Gurib-Fakim was unanimously elected by the National Assembly following the resignation of President Kailash Purryag. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Liberia, January 2006 – January 2018) A trailblazer as Africa’s first elected female president, Sirleaf served two consecutive terms after winning both the 2005 and 2011 elections. Joyce Hilda Banda (Malawi, April 2012 – May 2014) Banda served as Malawi’s fourth president and was recognized by Forbes as the 40th most powerful woman globally and Africa’s most powerful woman in 2014.

Several women have also served as acting or interim presidents during periods of transition, some of whom have gone on to ascend presidency.

Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania, March 2021 – Present) Hassan assumed the presidency following the death of President John Magufuli. Catherine Samba-Panza (Central African Republic, January 2014 – March 2016) Samba-Panza served as Acting Head of State following the resignation of rebel leader Michael Djotodia. Agnès Monique Ohsan Bellepeau (Mauritius) Bellepeau served two terms as Acting President: first from March to July 2012, and again from May to June 2015, during transitional periods between presidents. Rose Francine Rogombé (Gabon, June 2009 – October 2009) As President of the Senate, Rogombé automatically became interim president following the death of President Omar Bongo, serving until a new president was elected. Ivy Matsepe-Cassaburi (South Africa, September 2005) Matsepe-Cassaburi served briefly as acting president for four days when both the president and vice president were out of the country, and again for 14 hours during a transition of power. Sylvie Kinigi (Burundi, October 1993 – February 1994) Making history as Africa’s first female head of state, Kinigi served as acting president during a critical period following the assassination of President Melchior Ndadaye.