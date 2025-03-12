5 iconic Nigerian beauty queens: See what they’re up to now

The beauty queens who rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s are now in their 50s and 60s.

We often wonder what became of them after their reigns and where they are now, decades later. These remarkable women won prestigious titles, from Miss Africa to Miss Intercontinental, etching their names in history.

They were a source of national pride, showcasing Nigeria's rich culture and diverse beauty on the global stage. But what has become of them now? Let’s explore the journeys of five legendary Nigerian beauty queens. We would be spotlighting: Lynda Chuba-Ikpeazu, Adenike Asabi Oshinowo, Omasan Tokunbo Buwa, Regina Imaobong Askia Usoro, and Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

1. Lynda Chuba-Ikpeazu (Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, 1986)

Lynda Chuba-Ikpeazu made history when she became the first ever Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 1986. She was also crowned Miss Africa in 1987. She is the daughter of former Chief Justice and two-time NFA chairman Chuba Ikpeazu.

After her pageant career, Lynda Chuba-Ikpeazu transitioned into the business world, specializing in oil servicing in Lagos. She entered politics in 1999, securing a seat in the House of Representatives, and won a second election in 2004, continuing to serve her Onitsha constituency.

Currently, she chairs the House Committee on Maritime Safety and Education. A prominent Nigerian businesswoman and philanthropist with a background in law and politics, Lynda is also a member of the Board of Directors of Anambra United. Lynda is married and has children.

2. Adenike Asabi Oshinowo (Miss Nigeria 1990)

Adenike Asabi Oshinowo made headlines in 1990 when she was crowned Miss Nigeria. Following her reign as MBGN, she hosted a popular fashion and beauty show on Nigerian television and ventured into several businesses. In 2010, Oshinowo purchased the Miss Nigeria franchise and served as the chief executive and creative director from 2010 to 2012.

Oshinowo married in 2006 but is now divorced. In 2013, she opened up about her battle with endometriosis, a condition she had struggled with since boarding school at age 13. At 47, she became a mother of twins through surrogacy in the United States. Oshinowo is currently working on producing beauty products and is also the chief executive and creative director of AOE Events & Entertainment Ltd.

3. Omasan Tokunbo Buwa (Miss Nigeria 1987)

Crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 1987, Omasan Buwa transitioned into business after her reign, purchasing a restaurant in Lagos and launching a modeling agency. She also explored acting and hosted several popular TV shows. Later, she relocated to New York, where she built a successful career as a makeup artist, working with high-profile clients like Naomi Campbell and Mary J. Blige.

Buwa later earned a Law degree from the University of North London and went on to work as an attorney and a social worker for special needs children. While in Ohio, she also pursued modeling part-time and wrote for a popular magazine. A proud mother of a daughter and twin sons from her previous marriage, Buwa is now an International Human Rights Activist based in the United States.

4. Regina Imaobong Askia Usoro (Miss Nigeria 1989)

In 1988, Regina Askia was crowned Miss Unilag. That same year, she placed second in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) contest. In 1989, she assumed the title of MBGN when winner Bianca Onoh resigned. She was also the first Nigerian to compete at the Miss International pageant in Japan, where she was awarded most outstanding traditional costume.

After gaining public recognition in Nigeria as a beauty pageant winner, she became a model and an actor and won several awards for her acting. Regina relocated to the United States, where she pursued a degree in nursing. Today, she is a practicing nurse and a healthcare professional, making a remarkable transition from the entertainment world to the medical field. Regina is married and has children.

5. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu (Miss Intercontinental 1989 & Miss Africa 1989)

Bianca is a multiple international pageant titleholder, having won Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Miss Africa, and Miss Intercontinental. In 1989, midway through her reign as MBGN, she began a relationship with Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the former Biafran leader and a political associate of her father, who was over 30 years her senior. After completing her degree in 1994, she married Ojukwu in a lavish Abuja wedding ceremony, solidifying their union.

After nearly 17 years of marriage, Bianca's husband, Ikemba Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, passed away in the United Kingdom in 2011 at the age of 78 after a brief illness. The couple had three children: Chineme, Afamefuna, and Nwachukwu.

Bianca is a Nigerian politician, diplomat, lawyer, and businesswoman. She has served in various high-profile roles, including presidential advisor, Nigeria’s ambassador to Ghana, and ambassador to Spain (2012). She is also Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). On November 4, 2024, she was sworn in as the Federal Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, further cementing her role in Nigeria’s diplomatic and political landscape.